Review Roundup For Tiny Tina's Wonderlands--Here's What The Critics Think

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the Borderlands spin-off from series creator Gearbox Software, releases this week. Ahead of that, reviews for the console and PC game have begun to appear online.

Here at GameSpot, our Tiny Tina's Wonderlands review scored the fantasy game a 7/10. Reviewer Darryn Bonthuys said it doesn't reinvent the Borderlands wheel but is a competent first-person shooter, albeit one that is "fun but forgettable."

Unlike the mainline Borderlands series, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a high fantasy game, the likes of which Gearbox has been trying to make since it pitched Lord of the Rings games many years ago. It stars Tiny Tina, voiced by Ashly Burch, with a supporting cast that includes Will Arnett, Andy Samberg, and Wanda Sykes.

For a wider look at the critical reaction to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, check out more review scores and excerpts below, while additional insight can be seen on GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Developer: Gearbox Software

Release Date: March 25

Price: $60/$70

GameSpot -- 7/10

"As a spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands doesn't reinvent the Borderlands wheel with its shift towards fantasy that bears a chaotic-neutral alignment. Instead, it explores familiar territory that repeats the best and worst of the Borderlands formula and it doesn't venture out of its comfort zone. That makes for a game that is packed with solid first-person shooter action and a competent multiclass system for creating an interesting Fatemaker. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands retreads the same mechanical and narrative ground as Borderlands 3, ultimately creating a chapter in the franchise that's fun but forgettable." -- Darryn Bonthuys [Full review]

Game Informer -- 9.5/10

"Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is Gearbox Software's best game. Built upon the studio's successful Borderlands formula, this experience adds a whimsical element to the familiar looter-shooter thrills and delivers so much firepower to your fingertips you'd think you were wearing the Infinity Gauntlet. Caked in silliness and always trying to make you laugh, Wonderlands hits with distinct charm and handles its characters and world with care, making you engage with both on a journey I didn't want to end." -- Andrew Reiner [Full review]

EGM -- 3/5

"The best and worst thing about Tiny Tina's Wonderlandsis that it feels like another Borderlands game. The shooter gameplay is as tight and responsive as ever, the weapons are fun to use, and the writing is a marked improvement overBorderlands 3. The characters are once again at the center of the game's comedy, and the performances are great [when the actors are actually committing to their roles]. But, because this is more Borderlands, a lot of the same annoyances with the series persist, especially when it comes to inventory management and the sheer amount of meaningless loot. Really, Wonderlands' worst offense is that it can't get over the series' legacy of looting and shooting, and misses the opportunity to take real inspiration from the tabletop worlds that it parodies." -- Michael Goroff [Full review]

IGN -- 8/10

"Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a fantastic fantasy take on Borderlands' tried-and-true looter shooter formula. As spin-offs go, it sticks dangerously close to its past successes which at times felt a bit unoriginal and some of the new stuff it tries, like procedurally generated combat encounters, didn't pan out terribly well. Luckily, the excellent writing, hilarious performances from an all-star cast, and ridiculous combat continue to shine brightly and make this tabletop-inspired explosion-fest absolutely worth your time." -- Travis Northup [Full review]

Windows Central -- 4/5

"Despite some missteps with its characters and story, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a hell of a lot of fun to play. And in a time when games are getting bigger and bigger, it's nice to get a bite-sized sample of Borderlands (and yes, we're counting 20-30 hours as bite-sized here). If what turned you off from Borderlands 3 was the cringy influencer story, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands may be perfect for you. But if you aren't a fan of the fundamental gameplay loop in Borderlands, then Wonderlands won't change that. Wonderlands is a Borderlands game through and through, but it changes just enough mechanics to make it feel new and fresh. The addicting loot grind is still there, even if it needs some tweaking, and that'll be sure to keep players coming back for more." -- Jennifer Locke [Full review]

PC Gamer -- 70/100

"While other looter-shooters bolt on crafting systems or try to make you care about gear levels and repeatable activities and collecting 15 different kinds of shards (why is it always shards?), Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is simply another game of shooting bad guys with ridiculous guns so you can take even more ridiculous guns off their corpses. And sometimes, in-between that, it delivers a gag about what a mess the average game of D&D is that hits me like a knife in the heart." -- Jody Macgregor [Full review]