Review Roundup For The Quarry

Reviews for The Quarry, Supermassive Games' spiritual successor to the Until Dawn series, have gone live. It's a lengthier and original story of summer camp, teenagers left all alone, and malevolent forces on the loose. The Quarry largely follows the same formula as Until Dawn, with the game regularly allowing you to switch between all nine camp counselors as they try to survive the worst night of their lives.

Early reviews are mostly positive, with various outlets commenting on The Quarry's strong storytelling, intriguing mystery, and spooky survival-horror design.

"After dabbling in shorter stories with The Dark Pictures Anthology series, The Quarry sees the studio return to its roots with a new 10-hour horror game that sticks closely to the well-received formula that made Until Dawn such a rousing success," Richard Wakeling wrote in GameSpot's The Quarry review. "The Quarry wears its influences on its sleeve, with various elements of its design evoking some of the genre's best."

On GameSpot's sister site Metacritic, The Quarry currently has an aggregated score of 81. Here's what other critics have to say about the game:

Game: The Quarry

Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One

Developer: Supermassive Games

Release Date: June 10

Price: $60

GameSpot - 90 / 100

"Supermassive doesn't shy away from the fact that The Quarry is essentially an interactive movie. The mechanics haven't evolved since Until Dawn was released seven years ago, and that's perfectly fine. The basic system of choice and consequence is still highly effective at building suspense and lending a massive amount of weight to each decision you make." -- Richard Wakeling [Full review]

Game Informer - 8.5 / 10

"For the core game, I wish more of the action was in the hands of the player, but I can't deny how enthralling the choices are, especially when they lead to absolute chaos. Once the frantic running through the woods begins, the dark mysteries and thrill of keeping people alive are powerful hooks that will keep you glued in suspense until the credits roll." -- Andrew Reiner [Full review]

Destructoid - 8.5 / 10

"If you've been on any of Supermassive's wild rides before, you know what to expect by now--familiar faces from film and TV, lots of chatting, quieter clue-finding moments, plenty of frantic quick-time events, a guiding force in between chapters, and some gut-feeling life-or-death calls--The Quarry covers all of those bases, and it covers them well." -- Jordan Devore [Full review]

TheGamer - 80 / 100

"The Quarry is an excellent survival horror experience with a strong cast of characters and a startling horror narrative that delights with campy scares and unexpected twists. Fans of Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures need to pick this up, or even those after a spooky outing either alone or with friends. It isn't the alien abduction story I've been waiting for, but it still proves that Supermassive Games is the undisputed king of the genre when it matters." -- Jade King [Full review]

PC Gamer - 70 / 100

"Over the last seven years Supermassive has sharpened its branching ghost train formula to a point so fine that one of its characters could trip and impale themselves on it. But the only real advancement from past titles here is the top-class production values. The plot, performances and visual fidelity are worth turning up for, as are some of the shocks, but more than ever much of your involvement seems like protective padding sandwiched between the scripted thrills. You may well feel at home in The Quarry, then. But since when did feeling at home make for the best horror?" -- Jon Bailes [Full review]

GamesRadar - 60 / 100

"While it's slow to start, or pick up pace, by the time The Quarry ended I had enjoyed its inconsistent journey. There are some good sections and great moments, and there's a nice collectible element where interlinked clues expand and fill out the backstory if you find related items, and I enjoyed trying to second guess what was going on." -- Leon Hurley [Full review]

Polygon - Unscored

"As long as you can tolerate the moments where the veil slips and the story's illusion momentarily breaks, there's a great horror story to enjoy, full of satisfying twists, creepy characters, and tantalizing mysteries." -- Cass Marshal [Full review]