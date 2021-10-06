Review Roundup For Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED model releases on October 8. Ahead of that, reviews for Nintendo's latest piece of hardware have arrived, shining a light on what critics think.

The system costs $350, which is $50 more than the standard model. So you might be wondering if spending more to pick up the new model is worth your money, especially as rumors of a 4K model of the system continue to grow. We're rounding up reviews for the OLED here to help you make an informed decision.

Here at GameSpot, our Switch OLED review said it is perhaps a more impressive redesign than you might have expected. "The greatly improved display makes playing the Switch in handheld mode even more of a joy, and the other quality-of-life upgrades, particularly the retooling of the dock and the kickstand, offer nice features that will be appreciated by many," reviewer Steven Petite said. "If you're looking to buy a Nintendo Switch for the first time, you should absolutely go for the OLED model if you can."

For those who already have a Switch and are contemplating an upgrade, that depends on how much you value handheld mode, Petite said. "The Switch OLED is another iteration on a piece of Nintendo hardware that I didn't know I needed until I got it in my hands for the first time," he added.

You can see more review excerpts below. For more, check out GameSpot's Switch OLED preorder guide to help you secure a new console.

Nintendo Switch OLED

Release Date: October 8

Price: $350 USD / £310 / $540 AUD

GameSpot

"The Nintendo Switch OLED is a marked improvement over the original and Switch Lite. If you play a lot in handheld mode, the OLED model is a surprisingly huge upgrade. And if you don't play your Switch in handheld mode often, the Switch OLED's new screen is impressive enough that it could change that." -- Steven Petite [Full review]

CNET

"We're four and a half years into Nintendo's Switch console lifecycle, and there are tons of great games. But, also, the Switch clearly lacks the graphics punch of next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Mobile games and iPad games keep getting better. There are a lot of ways to play games. The Switch is still a wonderful library of Nintendo and indie games and other stuff too, and a stellar family device, but it's just one slice of an ever-growing gaming universe. Nintendo hasn't leveled up its console yet--this still has the same processor as before, and serves the same audience. Just consider it a revision that's checked a bunch of our wish-list features off our list. But not all of them." -- Scott Stein [Full review]

The Switch OLED model launches October 8

IGN

"After playing with it for a week, I've found that the Nintendo Switch OLED Model’s brighter, more vibrant, and slightly larger screen has made me want to take it out of docked mode much more often--and not just when I am about to travel. I feel more encouraged to lounge around on the couch or even in direct sunlight in the yard and play games handheld. The revised kickstand makes playing on any flat surface easier, and the Ethernet-enabled dock makes downloads quicker. While it's a tougher sell for current Switch owners, particularly those that mostly keep their console docked, there are enough revisions to make it an easy recommendation for anyone who doesn't own a Switch already." -- Taylor Lyles [Full review]

Ars Technica

"Switch OLED is about as reasonably priced a console as I'd slot into the 'money is no object' recommendation matrix. But it doesn't change the fact that Switch remains long in the tooth as a gaming option, with a library that mostly favors simpler 2D designs, reduced 3D fidelity, and Nintendo's somewhat worrying slowdown in first-party game launches. Switch OLED is a good Switch. It's up to you to decide if that's still good enough." -- Sam Machkovech [Full review]

Polygon

"Taken on its own, the OLED Switch is a big improvement over the launch model. But it's not so big that I'd recommend everyone, or even most people, throw out their old hardware in favor of this device. For someone who has never purchased a Switch and is deciding whether to spend $50 more on the OLED model, I'd say it's worthwhile. For everyone else, the waiting game continues." -- Russ Frushtick [Full review]

Wired

"So is $350 for an OLED screen and a (very nice) new kickstand worth it? If your hardware is showing its age, whether with deteriorating battery life or the usual wear and tear--or maybe that kickstand is just finally driving you mad--then yes. You can donate your current Switch to a sibling or friend, or set it up as a permanently docked gaming console in another room. If you're choosing between the standard Switch and the OLED, the $50 bump is a no-brainer. Your fingernails will thank you." -- Julian Chokkattu [Full review]

The Verge

"It all comes down to that screen. You already know what else to expect from a Switch. It hasn’t changed all that much in four years. But if you want that experience to look better, brighter, and more vibrant when you’re away from the TV, the choice is simple." -- Andrew Webster [Full review]