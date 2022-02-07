Review Roundup For Sifu--Here's What The Critics Think Of The PS5 And PC Game

Developer Sloclap's beat-'em-up Sifu launches this week on PS4, PS5, and PC, and ahead of its debut, reviews for the game have begun to appear online. The launch of Sifu comes as the game has also been criticized for its cultural depictions. Khee Hoon Chan for TheGamer called Sifu a "soulless caricature."

The combat in Sifu takes the form of a style of kung fu known as Pak Mei. Players beat and bash enemies with quick attacks that can crunch ribs and break jawbones. Here at GameSpot, we scored the game a 9/10 in our Sifu review. Reviewer Richard Wakeling said the combat mechanics help make each hit feel "incredibly satisfying," with high praise for the game's environment layouts as well.

Sifu also has an aging mechanic that follows your character's story from a kid to an aged kung fu master. As you get older, your character's maximum health decreases but damage attributes grows thanks to the wisdom attained over a career fighting enemies.

"There are memorable moments that stand out throughout, such as the boss fights and an enjoyable recreation of the iconic hallway scene from Oldboy, but it's Sifu's combat that shines through most brightly," Wakeling said in GameSpot's review. "For as unique and interesting as its aging mechanic is, it wouldn't work without the combat carrying the load and ensuring that each replay is just as engaging as the last. Is one life enough to know kung fu? Maybe not. But I would happily spend mine playing Sifu to find out."

For a wider look at the critical reaction to Sifu, check out more review scores and excerpts below, while additional insight can be seen on GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Sifu

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC

Developer: Sloclap

Release Date: February 8

Price: $40/$50

GameSpot -- 9/10

"Sifu will likely ignite the difficulty debate once again, and it's certainly a shame that more people won't get to experience the game because of the barrier for entry. There's design and mechanical justification for having such a steep learning curve, though, and it's part of what makes Sifu so compelling. Your journey from student to master is thrilling, mainly because it's governed by your own improving skill level rather than traditional character progression. There are memorable moments that stand out throughout, such as the boss fights and an enjoyable recreation of the iconic hallway scene from Oldboy, but it's Sifu's combat that shines through most brightly. For as unique and interesting as its aging mechanic is, it wouldn't work without the combat carrying the load and ensuring that each replay is just as engaging as the last. Is one life enough to know kung fu? Maybe not. But I would happily spend mine playing Sifu to find out." -- Richard Wakeling [Full review]

Slant Magazine -- 2/5

"Though Sifu features a few dialogue choices and scenes throughout its campaign where you don't have to fight anyone, its surface-level engagement with martial arts film iconography betrays a lack of humanity that feels typical of works created well outside of the culture that they intend to depict. The game's story grouses about the downsides of seeking vengeance, but this is plainly the work of people who like to fast forward to the fight scenes." -- Steven Scaife [Full review]

Gaming Nexus -- 9.5/10

"Sifu is the epitome of a well-made martial arts video game that infuses cultural storytelling, brutal combat and a dash of roguelike. With its beautiful art direction, excellent soundtrack, and immaculate attention to detail, it is sure to rivet the attention of anyone interested." -- Henry Yu [Full review]

Sifu is out this week on PS4, PS5, and PC

Washington Post -- No Score

"Sifu is a no-nonsense arcade brawler that can be played in short bursts or long sprints, depending on the commitment to perfect each level run. Despite its high skill ceiling, it offers a rare treat in video game martial arts: a brutal balletic presentation--if played well enough. If anything, it's worth playing just for the first level." -- Gene Park [Full review]

Shacknews -- 4/10

"There are so many games out there that do what Sifu does only better. Honestly, if you want a punishing grind where your efforts will actually pay off you’re probably better off just taking a Kung-Fu class in real life." -- Blake Morse [Full review]

NME -- 5/5

"Sifu took me 15 hours to beat and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute. With such replay value and an appealing price point, it’s easy to recommend to everyone, especially if you’re into modern roguelikes or From Software games. And that's without mentioning how it pushes past some of its inspirations with its cinematographic flair and haptic combat.Sifuis as much a tightly told vendetta story as it is a masterful brawler. It’s an easy game of the year contender, and it’s only bloody February…" -- Jordan Oloman [Full review]

Polygon -- No Score

"Sifu is incredibly frustrating because beneath all of its messy, clunky contrivances, there is a fantastic action game that I really, really want to play. But Sifu can't get out of its own way, and its high-concept ambitions spoil its fundamental pleasures." -- Patrick Gill [Full review]

