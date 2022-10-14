Review Roundup For Scorn -- Here's What The Critics Think Of The Gruesome Game Pass Title

Scorn, the survival horror game from Ebb Software, is out now on Xbox and PC, but how is the game holding up with critics? Reviews are now online alongside the game's launch, and opinions are all over the place.

Scorn's art is inspired by the works of H.R. Giger and is very disturbing and disgusting. Here at GameSpot, our Scorn review scored the game a 4/10, with critic Alessandro Barbosa saying the game is hard to recommend. "There's simply too much in Scorn that works to push you away from it rather than pull you deeper into it... " he said. Barbosa went on to note that Scorn's save system leaves much to be desired considering there is just one checkpoint saved at a time with no option to manually save.

In addition to be available to purchase directly, Scorn is available through Xbox Game Pass. Ebb Software signed an exclusivity deal with Microsoft for Scorn to help the studio obtain more resources and greater exposure through marketing, the studio said. Whether or not Scorn is ever released on PlayStation is unknown.

Game: Scorn

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S

Developer: Ebb Software

Release Date: October 14

Price: $40, also included with Xbox Game Pass

GameSpot - 4/10

"The restrictive saves and unbalanced combat combine to make much of Scorn's adventure a frustrating slog, betraying the initial promising opening hours that emphasize puzzle-solving and atmosphere above everything else. Even with the disappointing smaller puzzles, the overarching ones that are the centerpieces of each act are satisfying to slowly put together, but not captivating enough to distract from the brutally unfair challenges along the way. There's simply too much in Scorn that works to push you away from it rather than pull you deeper into it, making even its relatively brief adventure a difficult one to suggest you give your time to." -- Alessandro Barbosa [Full review]

PC Gamer - 80/100

"Scorn, in a word, rocks. It meaningfully uses its high-end art and rendering resources. Instead of 200 gigabytes of battle royale maps or the most realistic simulation of Ronald Reagan's jowls the world has ever seen, Scorn presents something more deliberately, artistically upsetting: a truly alien world, one that by turns surprised, sickened, and genuinely moved me. I'm hopeful its checkpoint pain can be alleviated with a patch, and it's a type of game I'd only like to see more of." -- Ted Litchfield [Full review]

IGN -- 7/10

"If Scorn were much longer than it is, I think it would have overstayed its welcome. But the fact that it's such a bite-sized sprint through the grisly and surreal made it memorable and satisfying. The frustrating combat, mercifully, only haunts a fraction of that playtime. But the superb, darkly mystifying art direction and ambient soundtrack suffuse the whole thing like rancid blood bringing a creaky corpse back to life. It's an uneasy, sometimes disorienting experience from end-to-end. Yet, it's one I don't regret plunging into." -- Leana Hafer [Full review]

A scene from Scorn

GamesHub - 4/5

"I certainly don't enjoy Scorn in the way that I do most video games. The thought of revisiting its monstrous world makes me feel ill. But I respect Scorn for its technical artistry, design and environmental world-building that successfully encourages player agency, and how strong and cohesive it feels in its overall creative vision, despite its mentally and physically taxing nature." -- Edmond Tran [Full review]

VGC - 2/5

"Scorn has one of the most beautiful worlds you'll see in a game (if you can see beauty in the grotesque). It's just a shame that world is also home to a frustrating puzzle-heavy adventure filled with aimless wandering." -- Chris Scullion [Full review]

Game Rant - 1/5

Finishing Scorn does not leave players with a sense of satisfaction; it's not scary and it's not fun. Most will be glad that it's over, and at least it's mercifully short. It only takes about five hours to beat Scorn, and our playthrough ended with us earning 11 out of 12 of the game's achievements. Scorn gives players absolutely no reason to return to it, and quite frankly, it doesn't offer much reason to play it even once." -- Dalton Cooper [Full review]