Review Roundup For OlliOlli World

OlliOlli World, the third entry in developer Roll7's 2D skateboarding franchise, doesn't launch until February 8. However, reviews for the game are already pouring in from across the industry, giving us a clear picture of the quality we can expect when it skates onto most major platforms next week.

The general consensus is that OlliOlli World is Roll7's best entry yet. Reviewers state that it provides players with a visually-impressive experience and gameplay that is easier than ever to pick up while remaining difficult to master. A myriad of challenges to overcome and side-quests to tackle promise to flesh the adventure well beyond the main quest, too.

In our OlliOlli World review, reviewer Phil Hornshaw said the game "supports a variety of approaches to playing it, improving on the things that were fun about the earlier games in the franchise, while opening up the formula to new ideas."

We've compiled a list of OlliOlli World reviews from other publications below, and you can always check out even more detailed impressions about the game on our sister site Metacritic.

Game: OlliOlli World

OlliOlli World Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC Developer: Roll7

Roll7 Release Date: February 8

February 8 Price: $30

GameSpot -- 9/10

"There's so much to OlliOlli World that you can always leave a course to try something else for a while before coming back. That freedom to just leave a problem and tackle it again later, or to shut off the point-scoring part of your brain and get into the flow, is what makes OlliOlli World so endearing. Its controls feel great, its art style is gorgeous, and its characters are light and fun. It's a game that will push you to be the most ridiculously skilled skater you can be, or just let you spend some time in its world for a bit. Either way, it's easy for hours to evaporate as you rattle off tricks and snag sick grinds. That seems like a perfect conception of skateboarding to me." -- Phil Hornshaw [Full review]

IGN -- 9/10

"Rollercoaster-like courses and a wealth of moves make OlliOlli World a huge amount of fun to play, whether you’re just cruising or out to become a true skate god." -- Cam Shea [Full review]

Destructoid -- 9/10

"From the perspective of someone who always respected but couldn’t penetrate the series, OlliOlli World feels just perfect. I was engrossed for long periods of time and absolutely ate through the title. I’m ready to move on, rather than push for completion, but I think that’s part of the beauty. There’s something for everyone, whether or not you’ve got a competitive edge or just want to reach for Gnarvana." -- Zoey Handley [Full review]

GameByte -- 9/10

"OlliOlli World’s visual style, fluid controls and accessible flow make it a fantastic entry to the platformer genre. Abundant in personality, it was obvious that taking some time out to create a worthy sequel has paid off for Roll7. Fans will adore it." -- Olly Smith [Full review]

Game Informer -- 8/10

"I really enjoyed my time with OlliOlli World. It's a gorgeous and goofy game that onboards new players well while also giving veterans plenty of challenge. There's even a silly story tied in about searching for the mythical skate gods of "Gnarvana" in the world of "Radlandia." It's sufficiently dumb in an endearing way and entirely skippable if you're not interested – which I wasn't after an hour or so. Despite some headaches thrown in the mix, I welcomed all of OlliOlli World's challenges, even when they came at the detriment of my own hands." -- Blake Hester [Full review]

Push Square -- 8/10

"OlliOlli World is a huge leap forwards for Roll7's skating series. Lovely new presentation, a fun location filled with personality, and that all-important, ever-addictive gameplay align to make for a super fun take on the sport. While it's been made more approachable to new players, it still offers quite a stern challenge, and not all the dialogue and characters nail it. However, any nit picks easily melt away when it all clicks. Heaven really might be a halfpipe, after all." -- Stephen Tailby [Full review]

Worth Playing -- 8/10

"OlliOlli World is a delightfully charming little platformer. It has its own sense of style, and it's dripping with personality. The gameplay is a delightful mix that's easy to pick up and play but difficult to master. If you're looking for something that scratches the Tony Hawk bug, then OlliOlli World succeeds in spades. Just don't get frustrated when your near-perfect run is ruined by a stray cat sitting at the very end of the level." -- Chris DeAngelus [Full review]