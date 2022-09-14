Review Roundup For NBA 2K23 - Here's What The Critics Think

NBA 2K23 is out now on console and PC, but what do the critics think of this year's entry in the professional basketball simulation series? Reviews are now online, and we're collecting scores and excerpts here to help you determine if the game is worth your time and money.

GameSpot's NBA 2K23 review scored the game an 8/10. Reviewer Mark Delaney said, "On the court, NBA 2K23 looks and feels lifelike and exciting in every drive, and the new and revamped modes treat the NBA like a revered historical monument."

Notably, NBA 2K23 brings back Jordan Challenges, which are a series of events where players try to recreate some of Michael Jordan's most iconic accomplishments from his time in the NBA. The game's social hubs also return, including The City and the G.O.A.T. Boat, while the game leans into the popular live-service category with multiple seasons of upcoming content to expect over time.

As many reviews mention, NBA 2K23's use of microtransactions may be a sour spot for some. You can see review scores and excerpts below. For an even more detailed look at the critical reaction to NBA 2K23, check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

The reviews mentioned below cover the new-generation versions of NBA 2K23, not the PC or Switch editions that are not based on the newest version of the game.

Game: NBA 2K23

Platforms: PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC

Developer: Visual Concepts

Release Date: September 9

Price: $70

GameSpot -- 8/10

"On the court, NBA 2K23 looks and feels lifelike and exciting in every drive, and the new and revamped modes treat the NBA like a revered historical monument. In those important ways it does its best to reflect Jordan's greatness and shows both NBA newcomers and historians what it's like to play like Mike." -- Mark Delaney [Full review]

IGN -- 6/10

NBA 2K23's on-court improvements should've led it to an easy layup, but the ever-present nuisance of pay-to-win microtransactions make it much harder to enjoy." -- Ben Vollmer [Full review]

Windows Central -- 3.5/5

"NBA 2K23 is a step up for the NBA 2K series as far as gameplay and in-game elements go, and the new additions to modes like MyNBA and MyTeam help the game modes feel less stale as a whole. However, the game's incredibly heavy reliance on microtransactions continues to hold back what is otherwise an incredible sports game." -- Anthony J. Nash [Full review]

Pure Xbox -- 8/10

"NBA 2K23 is the strongest this franchise has looked and felt in recent memory. With a fantastic focus on various eras from the past 50 years of the sport, a superb Michael Jordan Challenge mode, plenty of improvements on the court and series-best presentation, this is a super slick and polished feast of basketball for fans to dig into. Yes, microtransactions are still an ugly issue, especially in MyPlayer mode, but if you can look past this failing, you're in for an absolute treat here with a ton of deep and addictive single player and online modes to get stuck into." -- PJ O'Reilly [Full review]