Review Roundup For Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox Series X

Microsoft Flight Simulator will make its console debut on Xbox Series X|S on July 27, and the reviews are finally live. Given the massive critical acclaim that greeted the technologically-staggering simulation game on its PC release last year, we shouldn't be surprised to find that the Xbox release of the game has received similar plaudits.

Currently, the game sits at a Metascore of 92, which denotes "universal acclaim." For comparison's sake, that score makes it the best-reviewed Xbox Series X|S of 2021 so far--It Takes Two and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 are tied for number two with Metascores of 89.

As a whole, critics have praised Microsoft Flight Simulator as an impressive game on every level, with Ars Technica's Sam Machkovech calling it the first true "next-gen" first-party console game on Xbox Series X|S.

Though these reviewers note that the PC version is technically superior--while requiring a stout rig to run at top settings--as a whole, they say that the Xbox version of the game is still very enjoyable and striking, though it does have niche appeal, since it's ultimately a simulation game aimed at enthusiasts. They also say that the Series S version of the game is significantly compromised compared to the Series X version, though it's still beautiful in its own right.

Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S

PC, Xbox Series X|S Developer: Asobo Studio

Asobo Studio Release Date: July 27 (Xbox Series X|S)

July 27 (Xbox Series X|S) Price: $60

Ars Technica - "Must-Play"

"MSFS's beauty makes it must-play on Xbox Series X, even if only for a one-month free Xbox Game Pass trial. But while its console port is a technological triumph, it might still be too boring for a lot of players. Series S players should temper expectations with a bit less beauty." -- Sam Machkovech [Full review]

Eurogamer - Essential

"There's work to be done - and thanks to this version receiving future updates alongside the PC version, work that's already well underway - and you might want to temper expectations before heading in. Perhaps most importantly, though, this is Microsoft Flight Simulator on console in all its glory and occasional clunkiness, and with that sense of splendour and wonder unsullied by the small imperfections along the way. It remains one of the most breathtaking videogame achievements in recent years, and on console one of the most incredible next-gen experiences to date." -- Martin Robinson [Full review]

TheGamer - 4/5

"Microsoft Flight Simulator deserves to be played - but it shouldn't be considered essential. It's a unique experience, one that won't capture everyone in the same way, but you really do owe it to yourself to find your house, your partner's, your parent's, your favourite holiday destination, and just fly over. The world looks very different from thousands of feet in the air, and for now, Microsoft Flight Simulator is the only way I can get that irresistible point of view." -- Dave Aubrey [Full review]

Windows Central - 4.5/5

"The Xbox release presents an opportunity to witness one of Microsoft's latest innovations in gaming from the couch. The title is a welcomed addition to the genre often neglected on consoles, considering newcomers and enthusiasts. The culmination of satellite imagery, mapping, and meteorological data, both visually stunning and committed to authenticity, provides an unmatched experience." -- Matt Brown [Full review]