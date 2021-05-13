Review Roundup For Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition brings the iconic sci-fi RPG series back for modern consoles. The trilogy set includes all three games, almost all of the DLC, visual enhancements and some new balance and quality-of-life changes. The collection releases tomorrow, May 14, and reviews have started to come in just ahead of launch.

Given the sheer size of the games and a short review window, though, many of the impressions so far (including our own) are reviews-in-progress, saving a finalized review for after critics get a chance to complete more of the content. We'll update this roundup as more reviews are finalized.

"[The] first game, in its original form, has definitely aged a lot more than its successors--for the past few years, I've begun advising newcomers to just start with Mass Effect 2, knowing the first game doesn't set the best example by modern-day standards," Jordan Ramée wrote in GameSpot's Mass Effect: Legendary Edition review-in-progress. "The Legendary Edition goes a long way in addressing those concerns. It doesn't overhaul everything, but the remastered Mass Effect 1 is a more enjoyable experience than playing the original game today, and makes for a far more palatable entry point to the series."

We've included a sampling of other reviews below. For an even broader view of the critical reception, check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

GameSpot -- No Score (Review in Progress)

"All in all, I'm enjoying playing Mass Effect 1 again, something I never thought I'd say (I find the original game's combat too frustrating). I'm eager to get back to it, and see how the Legendary Edition may have changed Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 as well. You'll have all my thoughts in GameSpot's full Mass Effect: Legendary Edition review, which will be published in the coming days." -- Jordan Ramée [Full review]

Attack of the Fanboy -- 5/5

"Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a fan’s dream come true. With all three games and almost all of their DLC included in one upgraded package there simply isn’t more to be asked for here other than a full remake. The enhanced visuals are great. The gameplay changes are all for the better, especially in the first game. If you’ve played them before and have been yearning for a return to the Normandy then this is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. If you never experienced the trilogy in its original form then this is the definitive and ultimate way to do it. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a fantastic collection of three of the best games ever made." -- Kyle Hanson [Full review]

Stevivor -- 8.5/10

"This is BioWare firing — for the most part — on all cylinders and hopefully is the dawn of a new resurgence of the franchise (fingers crossed for EA Play 2021!). Get in, get immersed, explore the galaxy and defend it from a once in a 50,000 year occurence. Then head on over to Andromeda to appreciate that before the next adventures in the Sol system take place." -- Steve Wright [Full review]

Game Informer -- No Score (Review in Progress)

"Even all these years later, Commander Shepard is a powerful force that lives up to their iconic status, and the trilogy is still captivating and worth your time. You won’t forget these are older games while you play, but this remaster makes the first game much more approachable. That’s the best way to sum up my journey to this point. If you were looking forward to the remaster or wanting an easy one-stop-shop to experience Shepard’s story, I think it’s a safe bet to pick this one up." -- Kimberley Wallace [Full review]

The Sixth Axis -- No Score (Review in Progress)

"On the whole, BioWare has done a fantastic job of bringing the original Mass Effect up to meet the standards of 2021. While it's still a bit rough in some areas, and there's quirks to how they've retrofitted some elements into the older game, it feels like a definitive version of the game you remember. My journey will continue on to the second and third game before pinning a score on the Legendary Edition remaster as a whole, but from what I've seen so far, there’s more than enough here to get a thumbs up from series fans everywhere." -- Nick Petrasiti [Full review]

PC Games N -- No Score (Review in Progress)

"The key takeaway is that Mass Effect fans will be happy; this is the same Mass Effect we fell in love with all those years ago, painstakingly polished and wrapped up in a neat ribbon. To those who have never played before, though, fair warning: for all its charm, Mass Effect Legendary Edition still plays like a series that started in the ’00s. But if you like RPG games with rich sci-fi settings then you’ll have a ball." -- Jen Rothery [Full review]