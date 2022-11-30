Review Roundup For Marvel's Midnight Suns

It's a good year to be a Marvel fan, as between excellent PC ports and an engaging snap-happy mobile game, the house of ideas is ending the year with a walk on its supernatural wild side. Reviews have gone live for Marvel's Midnight Suns, with many outlets praising XCOM developer Firaxis for a game that combines strong turn-based tactical combat with fascinating team-building moments between missions.

"A story about the power of friendship between a bunch of misfits, which is forged and strengthened through battle as much as traditional social scenarios," Jordan Ramée wrote in GameSpot's Marvel's Midnight Suns review. "Midnight Suns aims to combine relationship-building with memorable role-playing moments, and the result is a stellar turn-based tactical combat title driven by interesting characters."

As the Hunter, the resurrected child of A-lister demon Lilith, players will have to assemble a team of Marvel's strongest and most recognizable characters to help cancel the impending apocalypse. Alongside Marvel heavyweights such as Captain America, Wolverine, and Iron Man, Midnight Suns also features a few lesser-known characters such as Magik and the Robbie Reyes incarnation of Ghost Rider. If you grab the season pass, you'll be able to expand your roster with Venom, Morbius, Deadpool, and Storm.

For more reviews, you can check out GameSpot's sister site Metacritic, where Midnight Suns currently has a review aggregate score of 83.

Game: Marvel's Midnight Suns

Marvel's Midnight Suns Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S Developer: Firaxis

Firaxis Release Date: December 2

December 2 Price: $70

GameSpot - 8/10

"There's a lot to love about Marvel's Midnight Suns. The combat offers a rewardingly tactical experience, with a deckbuilding card system ensuring that randomness challenges the player, not frustrates them. Plus, the mission variety and cast of diverse playable characters keep combat fresh across dozens of hours. But I most enjoyed the role-playing elements and giving The Hunter a chance to connect with the members of the Midnight Suns and Avengers, forging friendships that resulted in powerful abilities I could take back to the combat side of the game." -- Jordan Ramée [Full review]

VGC - 5/5

"Marvel’s Midnight Suns combines addictive, deep strategy gameplay with a cast of characters that make the moments outside of the action just as rich and enjoyable as those in it. A lengthy campaign packed with missions to go on and relationships to form with Earth's Mightiest Heroes make Marvel's Midnights Suns a modern strategy classic and one of 2022's biggest surprises." -- Jordan Middler [Full review]

PC Gamer - 88/100

"Like Nico, Midnight Suns wants to storm into your room and pull you by the arm into the party. Whether that's what every strategy head wants is to be determined. But if you can meet Firaxis on its own terms, you'll be dazzled." -- Jeremy Peel [Full review]

GamesRadar - 4/5

"Simply put, there's a lot here, and if you like the sound of a superhero game that encourages you to stop and smell the flowers before they get burnt to a crisp by Iron Man's lasers, you should remain spellbound for the dozens of hours it takes to see Midnight Suns through. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off for a picnic with Ghost Rider." -- Jon Bailes [Full review]

RPG Site - 8/10

"Marvel's Midnight Suns is an awesome tactical RPG experience. There are some aspects that have dampened my experience here and there, yet its most important element kept me enthralled throughout my entire playthrough. This is a game that shouldn’t be missed by strategy game fans, though I admit that the appeal of Midnight Suns depends on if your palate is open to card-based games. There is no denying that a significant chunk of Midnight Suns revolves around unpacking, upgrading, and unleashing cards to wreak havoc on foes and if that's something that doesn't make you turn away immediately, then this is certainly worth your time." -- Josh Torres [Full review]

IGN - 8/10

"With Marvel's Midnight Suns, Firaxis has put itself in the league of RPG developers like BioWare, Obsidian, Bethesda, and Larian. Its innovative turn-based hero combat system takes a bit of time to get going, but once it does it makes excellent use of card game mechanics to keep battles fresh, evolving, and unpredictable over the course of an epic-length campaign – bashing enemies into things for increased damage is endlessly entertaining." -- Dan Stapleton [Full review]