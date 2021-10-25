Review Roundup For Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, the third-person action-adventure game developed by Eidos Montreal and published by Square Enix, releases Tuesday, October 26. Ahead of the launch, multiple outlets have shared their reviews and impressions of the newest Marvel game, some of which we have rounded up below for you to read.

In Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, you take control of Star-Lord, the leader of the team, who will guide the collection of misfits on a journey through space. The sci-fi adventure features third-person action, where you fight with direct control over Star-Lord and can issue commands to the rest of the team in combat. The single-player adventure's story centers around character-driven comedy, as the Guardians of the Galaxy bicker their way across the galaxy.

GameSpot's sister site Metacritic has a full breakdown of reviews from across the internet

Game : Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Platforms : PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC

: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC Developer : Eidos Montreal

: Eidos Montreal Release Date : October 26, 2021

: October 26, 2021 Price: $60

GameSpot -- 7/10

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy doesn't feature an engaging combat system, save for the moments where the team huddles provide a loose connection to the much more engaging narrative theme of the strength of communication. The game instead shines via its storytelling, which is enhanced by a talented collection of voice actors and a wonderful soundtrack. If this game is your introduction to the titular heroes, it's not the best first impression, but sometimes when the galaxy needs to be saved, you can settle for good enough." -- Jordan Ramée [Full Review]

IGN -- 8/10

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy nicely balances a goofy, action-filled adventure with some genuinely heartfelt story moments, and the choices you’re given can add some surprising personal twists to your particular playthrough. Its combat and level design are relatively simple if still consistently entertaining, but it’s the relationships and banter between its characters that keep everything fresh as they evolve. It isn’t going to set the world on fire, but Guardians of the Galaxy is still another convincing example of how much fun a linear, no-frills, single-player campaign can be." -- Tom Marks [Full Review]

GamesRadar -- 4/5

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy excels in its storytelling, delivering a narrative that will linger with you long after the credits roll - so much so I am eager to go back in and make different decisions. There's great fun to be had in its combat and puzzle solving, but it's held back a little by a lack of range in its puzzles and mechanics, particularly later on." -- Sam Loveridge [Full Review]

Polygon -- No Score

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is about the difficulties that come with friendship and found family, but also how necessary connection is for all of us. The game shows how frustrating characters like Rocket Raccoon can be. But in his absence, I found myself exploring less and pushing through the story just to find my way back to him, even if he was still mad at me — anything not to be alone anymore. It takes work to love someone, or a group of someones, and it’s that shared labor that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy taps into." -- Ryan Gillium [Full Review]

RPG Site -- 8/10

"A lot of what I've described so far probably sounds like a mashup of several different things that other games arguably do better, but Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy does everything with so much heart and charm that it overcomes some of the elements feeling a little empty and results in one of the best gaming adventures I’ve been on in 2021. Considering how much of a let-down the previous big Marvel game was, I am more than happy to shout how great this is without any conditions put on top." -- George Foster [Full Review]

