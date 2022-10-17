Review Roundup for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope -- Does The Sequel Impress?

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the surprise crossover tactics game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Sparks of Hope brings more Rabbid versions of Mario characters, a galactic setting, and more tactical possibilities to the fray. Its predecessor was a critical hit, what are critics saying about the sequel?

Reviews are largely positive, citing the game's innovative movement mechanics and thoughtful expansion of the original's strengths. The GameSpot review of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is forthcoming, but in the meantime, you can check out our hands-on video preview.

For a more comprehensive picture of reviews, check out GameSpot's sister site Metacritic.

Game: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Developer: Ubisoft

Release Date: October 20

Price: $60

IGN - 9/10

"Even though Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle surprised us all with its smart XCOM-style tactics in Nintendo clothing, this followup maintains its best ideas but reinvents itself to the point where it immediately feels very different. It’s bigger and better in nearly every way, with a more freeform and customizable take on combat and an almost completely rethought overworld that’s much less linear and absolutely packed with puzzles. The story’s all over the place and the Switch can’t always handle everything smoothly, but it’s a fantastic game that can be played as either an enjoyable cakewalk or a deep, demanding tactical challenge, all while maintaining its zany sense of humor." -- Dan Stapleton [Full review]

GamesHub - 5/5

"Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a game that feels alive – in every corner of its world. In every quick-thinking, fast-paced battle. This is a story buoyed by slapstick antics, a real sense of humour, and a fuzzy feeling of joy. While the game may be a close cousin of Kingdom Battle, it goes much further, with larger, more vibrant worlds to explore, more complex combat tactics, and a real sense of ambition that’ll bring players from sweeping high peaks to shadowy, gnarled gardens." -- Leah J. Williams [Full review]

Video Games Chronicle - 4/5

"It’s easy to look at the Mario + Rabbids games as a test. Nintendo is willing to give the keys to the face of video games off to another developer outside of the big N’s shadow. If Ubisoft was to mess this series up, it could close that forbidden door forever. Thankfully, with more than its fair share of challenging, engaging gameplay, great visuals and an absolute powerhouse of a score, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope should, fittingly, fill other developers with hope that Nintendo will let them at the IP gold mine." -- Jordan Middler [Full review]

VG247 - 4/5

"Sparks of Hope is instantly more welcoming to newcomers to the genre, and the changes don’t stop there. Combat itself is far more fluid than we had before. Each character in your party (the number and options change as you move through the game) is free to move within a set area as much as they like until they fire their main weapon or run out of action points. Enemy-targeting is still handled by selecting the foe you want to aim at, and you’ll need to pay attention to the cover you leave your characters in before the enemies take their turn, but the whole thing feel less rigid, which is never a term that should be associated with a Mario game. It’s great." -- Tom Orry [Full review]

Digital Trends - 4/5

"Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope shines thanks to its reworked tactics, which make way for some of the best turn economy I’ve seen in the genre to date. Though it doesn’t fix all of its predecessor’s issues, it’s a worthy follow-up that ranks among the Nintendo Switch’s very best exclusives." -- Giovanni Colantonio [Full review]