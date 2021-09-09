Review Roundup For Life Is Strange: True Colors--What Critics Are Saying

Life Is Strange: True Colors follows the story of Alex Chen, a young woman who has the power to experience and influence the emotions of people around her. It's the third main game in the Life Is Strange Series, staying true to the franchise's use of gameplay-controlled supernatural powers to explore deeply personal stories.

Unlike the other games in the series, True Colors is releasing all at once on September 10, while the other installments in the franchise have been dropped episodically. The game stays true to some parts of the Life is Strange formula, while radically mixing up other parts of it. Here's what critics think of the game, which has been made by Life Is Strange: Before the Storm developers Deck Nine Games.

We've included a sampling of key reviews below. To find even more reviews from a broader range of critics, check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Life Is Strange: True Colors

Life Is Strange: True Colors Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC Developer: Deck Nine

Deck Nine Release Date: September 10

September 10 Price: $60

Kotaku -- No Score

"If Life Is Strange: True Colors is meant to paint a picture of what’s to come from the supernatural franchise, then I am here for it. True Colors shines in all the right ways for a Life Is Strange game. It provides a litany of characters that invite you to get to know them, a gripping story, and a unique protagonist with her own gameplay-defining powers, a signature of the franchise." -- Lisa Marie Segarra [Full review]

Destructoid -- 9/10

"Regardless of whether you’re a fan of this series, this one is a must-play if you like story-centric games. It’s honestly my favorite thing I’ve played all year so far. Sure, parts of Life is Strange: True Colors are really bleak, but ultimately it’s an uplifting, heartfelt story about what it means to find your own version of home. It tells that story in a way that feels perfectly sincere, which is something that is hard to come by in games nowadays. True Colors has officially redeemed the Life is Strange series in my eyes." -- Noelle Warner [Full review]

PC Gamer -- 86/100

"Although True Colors has its pitfalls, I have never had this much fun with a Life is Strange game. Previous games in the series have dealt with some incredibly heavy topics, like convincing a friend not to jump off the roof of a building or experiencing horrendous racism, so even when there are happy moments, they often come across as bitter sweet, a fleeting moment in an unfair world. True Colors has its fair share of drama, but it also has moments of incredible joy. The whole emotional spectrum is present, from white hot anger at her brother's death to the pure joy of LARPing with a group of friends—Alex experiences all of this deeply, and all within a story that respects her feelings." -- Rachel Watts [Full review]

The Verge -- No Score

"The anthology format has helped keep Life is Strange fresh across three main entries, but it also comes with a significant risk. This is a series where so much relies on your investment in the characters; these stories work because you want to help characters like Max Caulfield and Sean Diaz live a better life. Luckily, despite a new setting and lead, True Colors has exactly that. I played through the entire thing in two sittings — not because I had to see how it ended, but because I needed to make sure that Alex was alright." -- Andrew Webster [Full review]

The Washington Post -- No Score

" Life is Strange: True Colors tries to do a lot of things at once. It is at times a murder mystery, and at others a live-action role-playing game. Sometimes it’s a music video, other times it's a therapy session. There’s also no content warning despite the game's heavy material--an omission that has inspired controversy in the past. Most glaringly, True Colors centers Asian American characters, though its story could be about anyone of any background. The game never talks about race, except for showing an Asian-style shrine that Alex puts up to commemorate Gabe’s life and putting a few rude comments on the game’s version of Facebook or Nextdoor, MyBlock. And so, its diverse casting feel inconsequential." -- Shannon Liao [Full review]