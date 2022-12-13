Review Roundup For High On Life -- Here's What The Critics Think

High on Life releases today for Xbox and PC, and it's also on Game Pass from day one. Various outlets released their reviews ahead of the launch, and we've rounded up a selection below.

High on Life, made by the studio founded by Justin Roiland and Tanya Watson, is a first-person shooter featuring talkative guns and an alien space cartel who get "high" on humans. Players assume the role of an average high school student who gets tasked with the surprise mission of saving humanity.

Each talking gun apparently has their own personalities and will accompany the player on their intergalactic travels.

GameSpot's High on Life review is forthcoming and will be up at a later date. In the mean time, check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic for an even more comprehensive look at High on Life reviews.

Game: High on Life

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Developer: Squanch Games

Release Date: December 13

Price: $60

Digital Trends -- 3.5/5

"Like Rick and Morty’s Pickle Rick episode, High on Life doesn’t build to a grand punch line. It’s more focused on those immediate hits of fun that’ll keep players entertained in the moment — you probably remember 'I'm Pickle Rick!' clearer than any actual plot details of that episode. Satisfying combat, smooth traversal, and a smattering of hilarious vignettes make for an admirable adventure game whose individual parts are more memorable than the full picture." -- Giovanni Colantonio [Full review]

Eurogamer -- Unscored

"Aside from a botched attempt to rebottle Rick and Morty as a first-person shooter, High on Life is a covert playable manifesto for games in general as callous, explicit and made up of false choices - incubation vats, in short, for cavalier dickheads. If it took itself seriously enough to make statements, it might offer itself as an expression of the artform at its worst. It doesn't want to be finished though, really. Much like the bisected teddybear you find bleeding out in one particular canyon, High on Life just wants to be put out of its misery." -- Edwin Evans-Thirlwell [Full review]

Game Rant -- 4/5

"Those admittedly serious technical concerns aside, High on Life is otherwise a consistently entertaining game from start to finish. It proves Squanch Games is capable of delivering an excellent traditional gaming experience alongside its high-quality VR titles, and it will be exciting to see what the studio does next. Whether they play it through Xbox Game Pass or not, gamers should make it a point to play High on Life ASAP. It's a wild ride that deserves to be experienced unspoiled." -- Dalton Cooper [Full review]

Kotaku -- Unscored

"High On Life, like Rick and Morty, walks up the precipice of revelation, opens its fly, and pisses into the chasm. It’s fucking funny to almost do something different in form and function just to pull away at the last second, isn’t it? You thought we really gave a fuck, didn’t you? Fucking idiot. Here’s a fart." -- Alyssa Mercante [Full review]

The Verge -- Unscored

"Justin Roiland’s comedy appears somewhat dividing: many absolutely love its absurdist, drawn-out weirdness, while others find it grating and annoying. It is most prominent in the popular Rick and Morty animated show Roiland created with Dan Harmon. If you are of the irritated camp, then High on Life, written by and starring Roiland, should be avoided like an alien plague. However, if you are fond of or can stand Roiland’s comedy, you will find a galactic first-person shooter that is as comfortable in its shooting mechanics as it is on delivering absurdist humor." -- Tauriq Moosa [Full review]