Review Roundup For Gran Turismo 7

One of the biggest racing games of the year is finally out this week, and if you're looking to see if Gran Turismo 7 has what it takes to maintain a lead on the track, reviews for the simulation racing title have gone live. The reception has been mostly positive so far, praising Gran Turismo 7's impressive visuals, accurate handling, and rock-solid fundamentals.

A common complaint amongst outlets is focused on the clunky user interface and a smaller selection of vehicles, but overall the core driving experience is seen as one of the best on the market today.

"In the latest entry in the PlayStation's top-flight race series, perfection isn't only famed producer Kazunori Yamauchi's aim--it swiftly becomes yours," Alex Goy explained in GameSpot's Gran Turismo 7 review in progress. "It plays as close to driving a real car as you can get on a console, and much like shaving a few seconds off your commute, or playing on your favorite road in the real world, the game draws you in with challenges, physics, and luscious visuals."

For a wider look at the critical reaction to Gran Turismo 7, check out more reviews below, or check GameSpot sister site Metacritic for more impressions.

Game: Gran Turismo 7

Platforms: PS5, PS4

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Release Date: March 4

Price: $70

GameSpot -- 8/10 Review in progress

"Gran Turismo 7 isn't a departure, but rather a newer, shinier GT game. Its physics model is accurate, and while the racing can be formulaic it's always a giggle. The attempt at humanity is a bit cringe,the lack of up-to-date cars seems like an open goal missed, and game may not have changed drastically, but that's not the worst thing in the world. There are medals to claim, cars to collect, and people on the internet to embarrass around Goodwood, the 'Ring, or, well, anywhere really. PlayStation petrolheads are in for a good time." -- Alex Goy [Full review]

VG247 -- 5/5

"After the now customary delays, Gran Turismo 7 is here, in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series and a celebration is a fair way of looking at it – it feels like a real 'best of' all things Gran Turismo. From the obvious shift back towards a more single-player driven (sorry) campaign, the series' standard bearing visuals, and now integrating the competitive edge seen in Sport, this mash-up of both the far and recent history of one of gaming's biggest racing series should see it climb back on top of the genre." -- Andi Hamilton [Full review]

Eurogamer -- Unscored

"Half-met promises and some missing features feels like part of the modern Gran Turismo experience expected by fans, but for the first time in several ages this feels like a Gran Turismo that's worthy of being a modern blockbuster, its appeal breaking out well beyond cultish car nerds like myself. It's a sumptuous, arrestingly gorgeous thing that most importantly retains its enthusiast's heart under the graphical showcase, and that does its level best to make a car enthusiast out of anyone in its orbit." -- Martin Robinson [Full review]

IGN -- 9/10

"It does have some significant failings, though, including how it continues to cripple its career mode races with dreadfully flawed rolling starts, its car list is no longer as comprehensive as the competition, and its always-online single-player mode still seems needlessly punitive. But all of that is on the periphery of GT7's outstanding driving experiences, which are enhanced by the PS5's gorgeous graphics and intense and flavourful haptic feedback via the DualSense controller." -- Luke Reilly [Full review]

GamesRadar -- 4.5/5

"Fundamentally, this is one of the best driving games I've ever played. Not as bright or arrogant as Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec, nor as gorgeously presented off the track as Forza Motorsport 7. But the most telling thing is that I just haven't been able to stop playing it since I installed it, which I find is increasingly rare for a driving game. Gran Turismo 7 is the real deal and every PlayStation owner should buy it." -- Justin Towell [Full review]

Polygon -- Unscored

"With GT7, Gran Turismo continues to be a glorious anomaly: a game made with different goals and to different standards than any other; a game made in service to a singular, individual vision; a game that's all science and engineering on the outside, and all history and heart within." -- Oli Welsh [Full review]

Destructoid -- 8.5/10

"Gran Turismo 7 isn't the second coming of racing games, and it doesn't need to be. It still captures that feeling of spending hours and hours admiring your garage and flipping through car facts from a few of the best entries in the series, and still feels like a big-budget racer." -- Chris Carter [Full review]

The Gamer -- 5/5

"I can't think of another racing game I've accidentally played for 5 hours straight without leaving the couch. The racing is thrilling, the cars are a joy to drive, the tracks are magnificent, and the career is well structured. I haven't even talked about the photo mode, which is one of the best I've seen in a game. I haven't fully dipped into multiplayer yet either, which has the potential to spawn a thriving competitive scene. There's just so much, and I can't imagine wanting to play another racing sim any time soon." -- Andy Kelly [Full review]

VGC -- 3/5

"If you can suffer through the clunky menus, endless dull dialogue and 100 visits to the cafe, then there's an excellent racing game somewhere hidden in Gran Turismo 7. It's baffling that the game does its best to impede you from getting to the track, but when you actually get there, there's a lot of fun to be had. Everything about the game feels deeply dated, until you get behind the wheel and then it feels like an incredibly impressive driving simulator, it's just such a shame that you need to deal with so much needless hassle to arrive at your destination." -- Jordan Middler [Full review]

