Review Roundup For FIFA 22

It's the beginning of a new season for EA's FIFA series, with FIFA 22 scheduled to release on October 1. Ahead of launch, reviews for the game have begun to appear online, and we're rounding up review scores from across the internet to help you determine if the game is worth your time and money.

If you're an EA Play subscriber, you can play the game for 10 hours, so you can try that to find out if the game is something you'd want to buy outright. Another important thing to note here is that the Switch version of FIFA 22 is a "Legacy" edition that is missing features and functionality compared to the other editions. The review scores mentioned below are not for the Switch edition.

Here at GameSpot, our FIFA 22 review scored the game an 8/10. "FIFA 22 excels on the pitch with a patient and more methodical style, but additions elsewhere are only incremental and microtransactions still leave a bad taste," reviewer Richard Wakeling said.

For an even more detailed look, check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: FIFA 22

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, Switch

Developer: EA Sports

Release Date: October 1

Price: $60 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) / $70 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

GameSpot -- 8/10

"FIFA 22 is a fantastic football game once you step out onto the pitch, with a realistic and methodical style that rewards passing and vision over the exploitation of cheap pace merchants. There are few better feelings in sports games than being able to string together an aesthetically pleasing passing move that ends with the ball in the back of the net, though, and for that reason FIFA 22 is a worthwhile upgrade." -- Richard Wakeling [Full review]

Eurogamer -- No Score

"I'd say I sound like a broken record but at this point I may as well chuck out the record player. FIFA 22 is a game with plenty of solid improvements, but it is--once again!--let down by morally bankrupt monetisation. So, here's to another FIFA 22, much like the last one, and the one before that, and the one before that - a game that would be so much better for the soul were it not dragged down by the clawing hand of capitalism. Much like real football, I suppose." -- Wesley Yin-Poole [Full review]

IGN -- 7/10

"FIFA 22 heralds the next generation of virtual football, and while it doesn’t reinvent the ball, the attacking and defending gameplay gains moment-to-moment fluidity. Goalkeeping blunders and visual inconsistencies aside, this year’s FIFA is still one of the most nuanced and enjoyable multiplayer sports games on the market, and new additions across Career Mode and Volta Football have made FIFA’s major modes more fun to play. Microtransactions still loom large, but small iterative changes and the horsepower of new-gen consoles combine to make FIFA 22 feel like a worthwhile upgrade without needing anything revolutionary or terribly exciting from EA's side." -- Jordan Oloman [Full review]

GamesRadar -- 3.5/5

"In terms of gameplay this is a four-star football offering. And gameplay is always paramount. But I can’t in good conscience award it those four stars when its most popular, and most profitable, mode feels so shamelessly focussed on making the kind of money that would buy Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Robert Lewandowski in real life. FIFA 22's PS5 action sets the most wonderful precedent for its future on the field of play – punctured by a dreadful sense of foreboding for what upcoming installments of Ultimate Team have in store." -- Ben Wilson [Full review]

NME -- 4/5

"FIFA 22 is packed with all the usual modes you'd expect from the yearly iteration, but this time there have been significant improvements to the on-field action. A more inclusive game than ever, making use of the grunt of the latest console hardware, it's a joy to experience whether you're a fan of the biggest club, or just enjoy spending the evenings with mates chatting and playing." -- Adam Cook [Full review]