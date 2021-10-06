Review Roundup For Far Cry 6

Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 releases this week, and ahead of launch, reviews for the open-world action game have begun to appear online. The review scores paint a picture of what critics think of Ubisoft's new game, and we're rounding up some scores here to help you decide if the game is worth your time and money.

Far Cry 6 takes players to the fictional country of Yara, which is under the control of a villain, Anton Castillo, who is played by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito. You play as Dani Rojas (no connection to the Ted Lasso character of the same name) and embark on a mission to liberate the country in Far Cry's trademark over-the-top fashion.

The game is sprawling and will likely take you some time to beat, that is, unless you take advantage of the Easter egg that lets you complete the game very quickly.

For an even more detailed look, check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic. You can also check out GameSpot's Far Cry 6 preorder guide to learn more about the various editions of the game. Far Cry 6 unlocks at 12:01 AM local time where you live.

Game: Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Ubisoft Toronto Release Date: September 7

September 7 Price: starting at $60

GameSpot -- 7 (Review In Progress)

"Far Cry 6 is often a fun game that feels like it's throwing everything at you, and if you want a heap of content, Far Cry 6 absolutely has you covered. In isolation, a lot of its elements are fun. Taken together, though, it feels like a lot of disparate things that keep taking your attention back to menus and map icons, and away from the fun and the story. After two dozen hours, I'm not sure I want to do all these other things. I just want to blow stuff up." -- Phil Hornshaw [Full review]

VGC -- 2/5

"If you're interested in another Far Cry game that does the Far Cry stuff the way it's been doing it for 10 years, you'll probably have a good time, but if you've already hit your limit with this kind of game, Far Cry 6 is the ne plus ultra of why open-world game design is so badly in need of a revolution." -- Jordan Middler [Full review]

IGN -- 8/10

"Far Cry 6 is some of the most fun I’ve had with this series in nearly a decade. Its cast delivers strong performances across an enjoyable story, even if it's also a fairly predictable one that doesn't always land the bigger swings it tries to take. And despite some faltering new inventory mechanics and a handful of bizarre design choices, its creative weaponry means taking down an outpost, ransacking a convoy, or even just taking a ride with a buddy has never felt better." -- Jon Ryan [Full review]

Far Cry 6 releases this week

GamesRadar -- 4/5

"Whatever the pimples and mood swings of Far Cry 6's move into the next stage of maturity, all the important things you love about Far Cry are still there, and there's more of it than ever. It's a supersized playground of chaos and helicopters and unexpected rooster content and things that explode and will last you well into 2022." -- Rachel Weber [Full review]

Polygon -- No Score

"Far Cry as a whole is frozen in time. The few mechanical additions in the series’ latest entry don’t show much improvement over what Far Cry 5 or Far Cry New Dawn have already explored. And if your interest lies in the search for any semblance of proper representation, you’re better off looking elsewhere. Very few examples, in recent years, have been able to shake the norm. And if Far Cry 6 is any indication of what AAA publishers can do with a Latin American setting--painting it more as window dressing than an actual picture worth celebrating--I would rather not see another one try." -- Diego Arguello [Full review]

Eurogamer -- No Score

"If you were looking for a sequel that would shake up the series and bring about a gameplay revolution, you're going to be disappointed, but if you enjoy that classic Far Cry collect-em-up grind and simply want a brand new sandbox to explore and explode, you're going to be far from bored with all that Yara has to offer." -- Ian Highton [Full review]