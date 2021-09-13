Review Roundup For Deathloop

Deathloop is out this week, and if you've been on the fence regarding Arkane's latest first-person adventure, then maybe some reviews can help you make a decision. Groundhog Day with guns and a protagonist that's much cooler than Bill Murray, outlets have begun posting their reviews, and the overall consensus hints that Arkane's latest effort may be in the running for game of the year.

In our own Deathloop review, critic Tamoor Hussain calls the game a combination of beautiful art direction, excellent writing, and an absolute banger of a soundtrack that amplifies action.

We've compiled some more reviews from around the industry below. Developed under Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios umbrella, Deathloop is a PlayStation 5 console-exclusive for at least a year.

For an even more detailed look, check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Deathloop

Deathloop Platforms: PC, PS5

PC, PS5 Developer: Arkane

Arkane Release Date: September 14

September 14 Price: $60

GameSpot - 10/10

"Perhaps the most laudable part of Deathloop is how it takes so many seemingly disparate things and creates harmony between them. Gameplay systems that feel isolated become pieces of a bigger puzzle, and when you see how they seamlessly connect together, you realize how special an achievement it really is." -- Tamoor Hussain [Full review]

VGC - 5/5

"Deathloop is slick and inventive, with a delicious sense of style and humor. It distills Arkane's hefty systems into something more explicitly playful, then leaves its sparkling cast to run riot in its huge interlocking puzzle of an island. One of the smartest and most outright entertaining games of the year." -- Jon Bailes [Full review]

VG247 - 5/5

"Taken as a single-player experience, Deathloop feels complete and incredibly well-rounded. The extra injection of optional multiplayer action is a fabulous cherry on top. Basically, Deathloop is everything I wanted it to be. It's confident both as a successor to many of the ideas of Dishonored while also expressly its own thing, with a tone and sense of style I absolutely adore. It's one of my favorite games of the year - and one we'll surely be talking about for months to come." -- Alex Donaldson [Full review]

Game Informer - 9/10

"Deathloop is a bloody, chaotic mess. A mess you will fail at over and over until finally, you succeed. And that success – the result of hours of experimentation, iteration, and knowledge – makes for one of the best games of the year." -- Blake Hester [Full review]

Eurogamer - Essential

"Appropriately for a game about time travel, Deathloop can be read as a game both for newcomers and old hands - an accessible introduction to Arkane's grittier immersive sims, or a triumphant refinement of the Dishonored style. Where it feels most like a concluding act is in how it builds on a theme in Arkane's work about games as means of both coercion and liberation, trapping you in order to empower and motivate you to break out of them, forever challenging you to think of some possibility that has escaped the developer's calculations, to the point of sabotaging the illusion entirely." -- Edwin Evans-Thirlwell [Full review]

TheGamer - 5/5

"Deathloop feels like your first bite of a cheesecake after being stranded on a desert island and living off seaweed for six months. In a sea of shotgun-spread triple-A games that are all too familiar, Deathloop is a precision 50. cal bullet of originality right through your eye socket." -- Kirk McKeand [Full review]

Destructoid - 9/10

"Deathloop combines a classic Arkane stealthy-shooty foundation with a genuinely interesting and fun premise to aplomb. This is going to be on a lot of Game of the Year lists." -- Chris Carter [Full review]

For more on the game, you can check out our Deathloop preorder guide, when pre-loading times begin, what you'll need to run the game on PC, and how the game uses the PS5's DualSense controller to deliver some clever immersion into its world.