Review Roundup For Cult Of The Lamb

Reviews for Cult of the Lamb--a game that is equal parts adorable and disturbing--have gone live at a number of outlets. A combination of roguelike gameplay mixed with fast-paced dungeon-crawling, the critical reception has been mostly positive so far.

"Nine times out of 10, being a lamb led to the slaughter is not the best position to find yourself in," Jessica Howard wrote in GameSpot's Cult of the Lamb review. "That tenth time, however, is while playing Massive Monster's Cult of the Lamb, a delightfully demented roguelike that combines fast-paced dungeoneering, bold art, dark topics, and real-time simulation elements to create a one-of-a-kind experience."

Game : Cult of the Lamb

: Cult of the Lamb Platforms : PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch

: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch Developer : Massive Monster

: Massive Monster Release Date : August 11, 2022

: August 11, 2022 Price: $25

Several critics have praised the game for its inspired design, engaging gameplay, and how it deftly combines genres into a fast, fluid and fun experience. On GameSpot's sister site Metacritic, Cult of the Lamb currently holds an aggregate score of 84 from 44 reviews. Here's what other critics have to say about Cult of the Lamb.

GameSpot - 90/100

"Whether you are exploring the dungeons or expanding your cult, the experience is enjoyable, challenging, and more than a bit demented. With how surprisingly dense each of these parts are, the fact that all the pieces come together as smoothly as they do is a triumph." - Jessica Howard [Full review]

Destructoid - 85/100

"I'm a big fan of roguelite action games and city builders, but even if you're on the mild side, Cult of the Lamb is a winning combo. It draws many of the best aspects of those genres, places them in a one-of-a-kind world, and charts its own condensed course. The result is hard to put down. Despite the morbid subject matter and potential for player fatigue, this is such an easy game to recommend to a wide audience. Go on, spread the good word." - Jordan Devore [Full review]

PC Gamer - 82/100

"Cult of the Lamb is clever, it's wonderfully designed, and the script is sharp and funny. The atmosphere is great, helped in no small part by art which immediately endears itself to you. Speaking of which, making all of your followers adorable wickle critters was a smart choice. Intentionally or otherwise, it makes the brainwashing and murky morals amusing rather than disturbing." - Luke Kemp [Full review]

Game Informer - 80/100

"From the fast-paced dungeon combat that never grew stale to the factory-like base building that nailed the stress of resource management, was enough and then some to keep me engaged and indoctrinated." - Wesley LeBlanc [Full review]

IGN - 80/100

"Cult of the Lamb is as adorable as it is unsettling, an eclectic mix of genres and themes that come together extremely well. Its combat is immensely satisfying even if its short runs and the relative lack of variety between them doesn't give it the lasting appeal of other action roguelikes, and building my very own cult base and tending to a flock of followers was just as fun as any swing of the axe. I may not revisit it now that the credits have rolled, but Cult of the Lamb is something altogether different that I had an absolute blast playing. " - iTom Marks [Full review]

Polygon - Unscored

"The roguelike action-adventure game Cult of the Lamb wraps the grotesque in a charming little package of characters that look like they could be pulled straight from a children's story. The 2D animations are simple, but snappy. And despite the overarching narrative being one of vengeance, consumption, and sacrifice, there is a sort of levity here, with picture book-style illustrations and vibrant 2D backgrounds." - Kazuma Hashimoto [Full review]

Rock, Paper, Shotgun - Unscored

"Cult Of The Lamb absolutely oozes charisma and excitement at the tiniest opportunity, and it's hard not to be taken in by the loving attention to detail on display while you're playing. The combat aspect may be a little lacking in content, but it's good enough to hold its own and keep me entertained between periods spent carefully taking care of my growing legion of adoring followers. And sacrificing them for my amusement, of course. That bit's important too." - Ollie Toms [Full review]

NME - 60/100

"Cult of the Lamb is so inspired and enticing in the beginning, but it feels crushed under the weight of its own ambition. A bit like a real cult, then? A smart but flawed indie game with a good heart, Massive Monster’s latest is well worth a look if you have played and enjoyed its varied inspirations, but it can’t quite deliver on the promise of controlling an emergent cult of critters, at least in a way that feels free of bugs or repetitive busywork." - Jordan Oloman [Full review]