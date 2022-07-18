Review Roundup For As Dusk Falls

The ambitious narrative adventure game As Dusk Falls debuts on PC and on Xbox consoles tomorrow, and ahead of its launch, reviews for it have gone live. An interactive drama where every choice has repercussions, As Dusk Falls will be available from July 19, and will also be available on Game Pass that day.

Reviews from some outlets have been largely positive, praising the game's storytelling, impactful tale, and difficult choices that players will be presented with. Other outlets have criticized As Dusk Falls for having inconsequential subplots and gameplay that doesn't gel well with the impressive acting.

"As Dusk Falls deftly explores themes of inherited hardship through the lens of two families who cross paths on one pivotal night. By way of incredible voice acting, a compelling and expertly written script, and a bounty of pause-worthy choices along the game's elaborate branching paths, it establishes itself as an instant classic in the narrative adventure genre," Mark Delaney said in his As Dusk Falls review.

Game: As Dusk Falls

As Dusk Falls Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Developer: Interior / Night

Interior / Night Release Date: July 19, 2022

July 19, 2022 Price: $30

We've rounded up a number of early reviews below, but you can also check out GameSpot's sister site Metacritic for more.

GameSpot -- 9/10

"As Dusk Falls can feel like it's in the same misery business as series like The Leftovers or Six Feet Under, meaning much of the time your best-laid plans will go terribly awry partly due to its writers' penchant for melancholy. But by the end of the sixth and final episode, a complete story will come into view, and it's one that doesn't relish the idea of ruining every character's life--though I don't doubt such an ending may exist somewhere on the massive story tree visualized in-game." - Mark Delaney [Full review]

IGN -- 9/10

"As Dusk Falls' interactive crime drama is a masterwork of branching storytelling where decisions matter and repeated playthroughs are rewarded with even more revelations." - Gabriel Moss [Full review]

Polygon -- No score

"With its ability to constantly pull the rug out from under you, As Dusk Falls doesn't fade into a forgettable narrative experience we’ve seen a thousand times. Instead, it leaves its mark, with a long shadow cast by its sad but understandable characters' hardships drawn across threads seemingly made of jagged wire. What will haunt you is whether the thread you chose really was the best one at the time. As in life, the answer will likely be: probably not." - Tauriq Moosa [Full review]

NME -- 4/5

"As Dusk Falls is a breathtaking story that explores life lived in the margins. An intricately plotted story means that most decisions feel consequential, and fantastic writing ekes empathy from the unlikeliest of places. Although the story loses some steam in the latter half, getting to the end of As Dusk Falls will reward players with 100 'what ifs' and an itch to race back to the beginning to do it all over again." - Andy Brown [Full review]

Games Radar -- 4/5

"As Dusk Falls successfully bridges the gap between TV and games with an engaging, well-paced story that's full of memorable characters, and it reminds me of why I love this style of narrative-driven game in the first place." - Dustin Bailey [Full review]

VGC -- 2/5

"Good characters, strong performances and well-engineered dual timeline storytelling are let down by pacing that's utterly arhythmic and gameplay that's fighting you at every step." - Jordan Middler [Full review]

Eurogamer -- No score

"This is a game that reflects, in many ways, our own lives. Silly as it sometimes can be, As Dusk Falls feels real, and I can't think of a higher compliment to give it." - Robert Purchese [Full review]

Inverse -- 7/10

"As Dusk Falls isn’t quite the arty thinkpiece it aspires to be. But it's a hell of a lot of fun nonetheless. This is a perfect Game Pass experience for a mellow weekend, and probably best enjoyed with an adult beverage in hand--and the company of your favorite like-minded sickos." - Jen Glennon [Full review]