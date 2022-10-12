Revamped Steam Mobile App Lets You Sign In With A QR Code and Install Games Remotely

The Steam Mobile App has gotten a complete aesthetic overhaul and a bunch of new features to boot, including new login options and remote downloads.

As in previous releases, the Steam Mobile App enables two-factor authentication on Steam. However, more login options are now available, including scanning a QR code with your phone in the app or sign in confirmation. You can now also customize notifications, enabling you to receive notice whenever a game on your wishlist goes on sale or you get a friend request.

The app also lets you manage account details, like the PC application. You can browse community pages, news, your library, and the store on the go. None of that is new, but improvements have been made to the browsing interface and you can now download games on your PC remotely. Using the Steam Market and trading now requires confirmations, making transactions more secure in theory. The app now also can support multiple accounts and you can manage devices with access to your Steam account from the app.

As for aesthetic and usability changes, you can browse your library with a new view, read a customized news feed based on your library, and customize tabs to your preference.

You can read up on the full details on the Steam Community page.