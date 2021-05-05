Returnal's Patch 1.1.3 Fixes Trophy Bugs, Crashes, And More

Returnal has been out less than a week, but developer Housemarque has managed to push out another patch to fix smaller issues that players have been experiencing.

Some of the most notable fixes include ones for Trophies, which haven't been unlocking correctly at certain parts of the game. Housemarque says that the issue is resolved, but that players will need to replay those portions to trigger it again. Other targets issues with preorder suits that were causing crashes and run-ending bugs like lockdown doors never reopening, with Housemarque confirming that players are safe to use their in-game items again.

Other changes include tweaks to the number of dead scouts you will be able to find during a run, some issues with custom controller mappings, and a vague note about incorrect healing behavior at Selene's ship, Helios. The patch doesn't mention or address the growing outcry for the option to save a run without needing to depend on the PS5's Rest Mode. Housemarque had to warn players yesterday to turn off automatic updates to prevent today's patch from prematurely ending a run you might have suspended.

Returnal's 1.1.3 patch is out now, and you can find the full changelog below. The latest PS5 exclusive is a strong one, with our Returnal review saying, "Returnal is constantly unsettling and consistently challenging. Its mysterious story and demanding action feel intense, urgent, and fresh."

Returnal - Patch 1.1.3 Notes