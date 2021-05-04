Returnal Studio Recommends Turning Off PS5 Auto-Updates Before Patch

Returnal is getting its first big patch tomorrow, May 5. But ahead of that happening, developer Housemarque is warning players to turn off auto-update, one of the PS5's convenience features, so they don't lose progress. The patch is scheduled to go live at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

The studio issued the warning in a tweet, telling players to turn off the feature and linking to a Sony support page for the how-to. It makes sense. If your PS5 is in suspend mode when the update goes live, it will automatically quit the game to apply the patch. If you were mid-run when that happened, that progress will be lost.

PSA: #Returnal patch and patch notes will go live tomorrow (May 5) at noon PST, 7pm GMT.

Set your #PS5 auto-update off to keep your run.

— Housemarque (@Housemarque) May 4, 2021

To turn off auto-updates, you can go to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings > Automatic Updates. There you can toggle auto-download and auto-install when the console is in Rest Mode.

Rest Mode is one way that Returnal players can take a break from a run, since the game doesn't allow mid-run saves. That has led to some fans requesting the studio patch in a save feature, though some have argued that's contrary to the point of the game. Either way, losing progress could seriously slow you down, and the game is pretty long anyway.

