Returnal Story Trailer Shows Why It's A Roguelite

Housemarque's arcade-inspired roguelite shooter Returnal is set to release next month, and a new story trailer shows how it offers a more cerebral and personal tale than many of the studio's previous games.

The trailer wastes no time getting us into actual gameplay, with protagonist Selene crash-landing on an alien planet and venturing into the unknown. Quickly, she discovers one person she does know--herself, or rather her corpse. Her previous self's death is seen replaying in her suit's cracked face mask.

But how could she be lying on the ground, dead, when Selene is alive and well? It’s this narrative wrinkle at the heart of Returnal, which uses it as its explanation for the roguelite elements that permeate the game. Die, and you'll keep some progression, like unlocked abilities, but you'll also be starting over in terms of equipment and resources.

We also briefly see a house that appears to be some sort of memory center for Selene. It resembles the house from PT, and offers a mysterious and quiet respite from the action. That action should feel somewhat familiar to anyone who has played Housemarque's previous games.

Despite Returnal being more of a AAA experience than games like Nex Machine or Resogun, it maintains the bullet-dodging and frantic shooting. It also still features formidable bosses that will likely give us fits, and we’ll be able to see if Housemarque succeeded in combining the old with the new very soon.

Returnal launches exclusively for PS5 on April 30. For more on the game, check out our Returnal preview exploring what it's like to be trapped in a time loop.