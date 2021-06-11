Returnal Patch 1.4.0 Releases June 14, Makes Difficulty Adjustments To All Biomes

Developer Housemarque has released the patch notes for Returnal's Patch 1.4.0. The new patch fixes a number of issues, though players who are struggling to tackle the game's tough challenges may be happier to see how the patch rebalances Returnal's difficulty. Patch 1.4.0 goes live June 14.

In terms of gameplay balance, the major changes seem geared towards Returnal's combat. Patch 1.4.0 makes adjustments to the challenge of enemies and bosses and the effectiveness of weapons in order to ease the difficulty for all biomes.

In the full patch notes, Housemarque writes that this change should make for "a more balanced gameplay experience." So if you've been struggling with Returnal, maybe take another stab at it come June 14.

On top of that, Patch 1.4.0 also removes parasites from the pool of rewards that players can earn for avenging the corpses of other players. Additionally, the patch changes when certain malfunctions can occur in the early parts of the game, which may ease the likelihood of getting run-ending malfunctions early into a new cycle.

The full list of adjustments made in Patch 1.4.0 are detailed below.

Returnal Patch 1.4.0

Highlights:

Platinum: Added support for replaying certain Act 1 & Act 2 Trophies

Platinum: Added support to retroactively award Trophies which cannot be replayed

Platinum: Added additional locations for Scout Logs 9, 34, 35 & 46 to appear more often

Platinum: Fixed an issue where 1 Cipher was sometimes unobtainable for Biome Survey Trophies

Platinum: Fixed an issue where some Activity Cards displayed an incorrect count

UI: HUD labels for items are now hidden when Selene is firing a weapon

UI: Fixed an issue where 2 actions could be mapped to a single button after switching controller presets

Cinematics: Fixed a rare audio sync issue in the secret ending

Audio: General mix improvements across the experience

Audio: Improved surround sound setup support across the experience

Audio: Added more DualSense haptics across cinematic moments for deeper immersion

Audio: Added DualSense haptics when using the Icarian Grapnel

Audio: Improved the dynamic range recommendations system

Audio: Allow users to override the dynamic range recommendations

Audio: Allow users to change audio output from the game menu

Game Balance:

Balance: Various bug fixes to certain artifacts, parasites, consumables, and when certain malfunctions can occur in the early parts of the game

Balance: Players no longer receive parasites as rewards when players avenge their corpses

Balance: Enemies, Weapons, and Bosses - difficulty adjustments in all Biomes for a more balanced gameplay experience

Misc Bug-fixes: