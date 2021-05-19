GPU Crypto Mining Update PS5 Restock GameStop Friends Reunion Trailer Deathloop Preview Fortnite NBA Skins Iron Banner Quest 411

Returnal Patch 1.3.7 Fixes Crashes, Saves Your Eardrums

The patch includes a fix for an extremely loud audio bug.

By on

Comments

Returnal's next patch, version 1.3.7, is releasing tomorrow, developer Housemarque has announced. The patch should help with some of the game's remaining crashing issues, as well as a fix that should save you from hearing loss.

The patch notes posted on Housemarque's website (and below) say it includes "multiple fixes for rare crashes during gameplay," though it doesn't specify if there are any specific triggers for that. We've experienced some Returnal crashes, ourselves, including one that shut down the PS5 itself, but they've been relatively rare.

Click To Unmute
  1. Overwatch 2 | PvP New Maps and Changes Livestream
  2. Rogue Lords - Exclusive Developer Combat Breakdown Trailer
  3. Deathloop Preview
  4. Everything To Know About Call Of Duty: Cold War’s Mid-Season 3 Update
  5. Mass Effect 1 Liara Romance Scene - Original VS Legendary Edition Comparison
  6. The Ascent - Official Release Date Trailer
  7. Overwatch Anniversary - Seasonal Event 2021 Trailer
  8. The NBA Arrives In Fortnite
  9. The Last of Us Part II - Enhanced PS5 Performance Patch Trailer
  10. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – Teaser Trailer
  11. Days Gone - Launch Trailer
  12. Impossible Escape LTM Trailer - Fortnite

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Returnal Video Review

Additionally, a "rare audio bug causing loud noises during combat" has been addressed. This bug made an incredibly loud noise--it sounded like the Inception sound effect--blare through your speakers, seemingly at random. What isn't mentioned is a separate issue that could cause all sound playing through the TV speakers to cut out, even outside the game on PS5, until the game was restarted. We also encountered this issue once.

Other fixes include a black screen during credits or gameplay, getting stuck in certain rooms, issues with Deceased Scouts, and an issue with the Ophion boss disappearing if the Reconstructor is used during the fight.

Patch 1.3.7 will go live on May 20 at 2 PM GMT+3, which is 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET. You can read the full patch notes below, and you can check out our Returnal review and Returnal boss fight guide to help you reach the final ending.

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed an issue with Deceased Scouts not appearing as often as intended.
  • After having one of their Deceased Scout corpses scavenged, players will no longer receive a negative-effect parasite on startup. Fixed an issue where the Ophion boss might disappear after a player uses the Reconstructor during the fight.
  • Fixed a rare audio bug causing loud noises during combat.
  • Fixed a small number of issues where players might become stuck in various rooms.
  • Fixed several issues where the player might encounter a black screen during the credits or whilst playing.
  • Multiple fixes for rare crashes during gameplay.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Returnal
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)