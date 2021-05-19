Returnal Patch 1.3.7 Fixes Crashes, Saves Your Eardrums

Returnal's next patch, version 1.3.7, is releasing tomorrow, developer Housemarque has announced. The patch should help with some of the game's remaining crashing issues, as well as a fix that should save you from hearing loss.

The patch notes posted on Housemarque's website (and below) say it includes "multiple fixes for rare crashes during gameplay," though it doesn't specify if there are any specific triggers for that. We've experienced some Returnal crashes, ourselves, including one that shut down the PS5 itself, but they've been relatively rare.

Additionally, a "rare audio bug causing loud noises during combat" has been addressed. This bug made an incredibly loud noise--it sounded like the Inception sound effect--blare through your speakers, seemingly at random. What isn't mentioned is a separate issue that could cause all sound playing through the TV speakers to cut out, even outside the game on PS5, until the game was restarted. We also encountered this issue once.

Other fixes include a black screen during credits or gameplay, getting stuck in certain rooms, issues with Deceased Scouts, and an issue with the Ophion boss disappearing if the Reconstructor is used during the fight.

Patch 1.3.7 will go live on May 20 at 2 PM GMT+3, which is 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET. You can read the full patch notes below, and you can check out our Returnal review and Returnal boss fight guide to help you reach the final ending.

Patch Notes: