Returnal Patch 1.3.6 Coming Saturday, Fixes Save Corruption Bug

Despite the previous one releasing just a day ago, Returnal is getting yet another patch, with update 1.3.6 due out tomorrow, May 8. The patch will fix a few different issues that had previously been addressed in the problematic 1.3.5 patch, and it also addresses an issue with save data corruption.

The update's patch notes were released on Housemarque's Twitter, and though they're concise, they address the pressing issues in the game's current version. Crashes, preorder suits blocking progress in certain areas, and custom controller mapping issues are all mentioned, as is "incorrect healing behavior." This last one is apparently talking about healing more than once per run at the Helios ship, so it could make the game a little harder.

Returnal 1.3.6 patch release 08May (11am GMT)

-Multiple stability fixes addressing rare crashes.

-Fixed issue with pre-order suits occasionally blocking items and doors.

-Fixed incorrect healing behaviour.

-Fixed issues with custom controller mappings.

-Numerous minor fixes — Housemarque (@Housemarque) May 7, 2021

Also..

-Fixed issue with corrupted save game.

Reminder: To keep active runs, turn off auto-update. — Housemarque (@Housemarque) May 7, 2021

The biggest issue addressed, however, is save data corruption. Because the previous patch already fixed the issue that was causing save data corruption, this appears to mean that Housemarque figured out how to resurrect affected files. However, it remains to be seen if that applies to everyone who lost progress because of the borked update from earlier this week. For now, the studio still recommends turning off auto-update if you are putting your PS5 into rest mode with an active run, as it will otherwise close to update the software.

Returnal is available now exclusively for PS5. We're pretty big fans of it, as you can see in our Returnal review, and be sure to check out our beginner's guide and boss guide if you need some help.