Returnal For PS5 Is Only $29 For Black Friday

2021's PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal from developer Housemarque is discounted nicely right now as part of an early Black Friday markdown. The well-received shooter is currently on sale at Amazon and GameStop for just $29, the lowest price ever for the roguelike.

Returnal was one of GameSpot's favorite games of 2021. Our 9/10 Returnal review praised the game's mysterious story and scary cutscenes, along with its innovative (at the time) use of DualSense haptics and 3D sound.

A major update, Ascension, was released in March 2022. It added co-op and a new Sisyphean endless mode to the roguelike third-person shooter. It also added a solo-only mode called Tower of Sisyphus, along with a series of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

Following Returnal's release, Sony acquired developer Housemarque. The Finnish studio is now making a new IP that has yet to be announced.

DualSense Controller

Grab a new PS5 controller for just $49

In GameSpot's Returnal review, Mike Epstein wrote, "Do you need to be a little brave to play Returnal? Yeah. Do you need to be glutton for punishment? It helps. They say that anything worth doing should scare you at least a little bit. I'm not sure if that's always true, but Returnal makes a strong case."

Other PlayStation deals available in pre-Black Friday sales include huge discounts on DualSense controllers, a very nice markdown on Horizon Forbidden West, and Legacy of Thieves Collection for $20.

