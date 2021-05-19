Returnal DLC Coming To Sackboy: A Big Adventure

A Returnal crossover is coming to Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Sony announced today that a Returnal-themed costume will be added to Sackboy next week.

The DLC will let you dress your Sackboy character like Selene, the protagonist in Returnal. It's a pretty cool outfit, too, with all the details you'd expect from Selene's spacesuit. The DLC will also add a Returnal-inspired emote.

According to the PlayStation Europe Twitter account, the DLC will launch on May 26; at the moment, it's unclear what it will cost. Sackboy is currently available on PS5 and PS4, and it's received a few free cosmetic items since its launch last year. Although Sackboy: A Big Adventure has yet to get much DLC, the LittleBigPlanet series is no stranger to franchise crossovers.

As for Returnal, the PS5 exclusive has been a critical and commercial success since its launch, but players have still ran into some issues. Developer Housemarque has tried to assuage concerns, though, saying that it is working to address complaints with Returnal's save system and putting out frequent patches.