Returnal Developer Housemarque Reveals It's Working On A New IP

Given that Housemarque has been acquired by PlayStation, it's probably safe to say the new game will be coming to PlayStation consoles. It would be a bit strange if it didn't.

By on

Comments

Developer Housemarque is working on its next game, an unannounced new IP to follow 2021's Returnal. We're likely still a long way out from knowing what it is, however, seeing as the game is still in the early days of development.

"It's early days with us starting a new game, a new IP, concepting it out," Housemarque managing director Ilari Kuittinen said at the DICE Awards, according to VentureBeat. "We'll see what comes with that."

Click To Unmute
  1. 10 Things You Didn't Know In Elden Ring's Limgrave
  2. Elden Ring Creator Reacts To Difficulty Comments | GameSpot News
  3. Everything We Want in a Bioshock Movie
  4. Elden Ring Beats Destiny 2 The Witch Queen | GameSpot News
  5. Opinion: The Witch Queen Is Destiny 2's Best Campaign Yet
  6. Ghostwire: Tokyo Prelude Visual Novel – Official Launch Trailer
  7. The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero - Story Trailer
  8. Omni's Nightmare Cinematic Trailer | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  9. Rocket League Batmobile Trailer (2022)
  10. Trackmania: Grand League Spring 2022 - Announcement Trailer
  11. Gran Turismo 7 Review In Progress
  12. Kombinera Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Returnal Video Review

"At this stage, we're quite proud of what we accomplished with Returnal, and we're quite excited to pursue that same trajectory as a company," Returnal game director Harry Krueger added.

Whatever Housemarque is working on next, it will likely be console-exclusive to PlayStation hardware seeing as PlayStation acquired Housemarque back in June 2021. Prior to the acquisition, Housemarque had already closely collaborated with PlayStation on a number of titles, such as Super Stardust HD, Dead Nation, Resogun, and, most recently, Returnal.

In regards to the acquisition, Kuittinen said, "This gives our studio a clear future and a stable opportunity to continue delivering on gameplay-centric approaches, while still experimenting with new methods of narrative delivery and pushing the boundaries of this modern art form."

For now, we'll have to be content with playing more Returnal. Which isn't a bad thing--that game is superb. In GameSpot's Returnal review, Mike Epstein writes, "Do you need to be a little brave to play Returnal? Yeah. Do you need to be glutton for punishment? It helps. They say that anything worth doing should scare you at least a little bit. I'm not sure if that's always true, but Returnal makes a strong case."

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Returnal
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)