Returnal Developer Cheats Uncovered By Community, But You Probably Can't Use Them

Returnal players have discovered the presence of "cheat codes" in the PS5 game that can only be triggered by a keyboard. Likely intended to facilitate debugging and game testing for developers, the shortcuts allow you to spawn weapons in front of you and give you the ability to teleport back to your ship with most of your gear and build. The cheats have since been patched out, but if you own the game on disc and manage to avoid the patches, you can still use them, though that's very much at your own risk.

The cheats were apparently uncovered by YouTube user TheRandomizer, who posted a video detailing their use on May 3. A Redditor posted the codes to the Returnal subreddit a day later. As the following images reveal, it's pretty easy to spawn a roomful of weapons by using these codes. However, it seems that the return to ship cheat shouldn't be used after Biome 3 or during Biome 4, as it will teleport you back to the ship location in Biome 1, which results in lost progress.

Returnal is an action roguelike with strong Metroid vibes that has received strong reviews from critics since its release in April. If you're curious how long the game takes to beat, or if you're looking for a beginner's guide, we have articles on both those subjects. Since its release, some players have requested a "save and quit" option so they can pause a run and resume it later, but not everyone agrees that's an essential feature. Another patch is coming soon that will fix a nasty save corruption bug.