Prime Day 2021 King of Fighters XV Delayed Nintendo Direct Fortnite UFO Abductions Mass Effect 3 Easter Egg Ebay Trading Card Update

Respawn Takes "Huge Steps" In Fighting Apex Legends DDoS Cheaters

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced that they've taken major steps to fighting the DDoS issues that the game has faced.

By on

Comments

Respawn Entertainment's head of security for Apex Legends recently said that the company is taking "huge steps" to deal with the ongoing wave of DDoS cheaters in the game's community. Security lead Conor "Hideouts" Ford said in a tweet that 31 DDoS abusers were shadowbanned on June 1 as part of a crackdown against cheaters.

If you aren't familiar, DDoS stands for "distributed denial of service." Essentially, these players are overwhelming the game servers with requests in order to give themselves a competitive advantage. Players have been complaining about the issue since at least March, and while Respawn has banned many players for the practice, it seems that a more permanent solution is needed. We don't exactly know what Ford is referring to in the below tweet, but let's hope that it deals with the issue.

Click To Unmute
  1. Crysis Remastered Trilogy - Teaser Trailer
  2. Crypt TV's Woman In The Book Exclusive Trailer
  3. Dark Souls Helps My Mental Health But I Don't Know Why
  4. The Elder Scrolls Online - Gates Of Oblivion Cinematic Launch Trailer
  5. Far Cry VR : Dive Into Insanity - Launch Trailer
  6. Necromunda: Hired Gun – Launch Trailer
  7. Valorant - Official "DUALITY" Cinematic Lore Trailer
  8. E3 2021 Hype, Speculation, What We Want To See | GameSpot After Dark
  9. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - Official Gameplay Launch Trailer
  10. NVIDIA Computex 2021 Keynote Livestream
  11. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - Official Legendary DLC Pack Trailer
  12. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Full Arcade Run

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Apex Legends & Titanfall Timeline Explained

Respawn recently announced that there will be a "dry spell" of content for most of June, with a large update coming later in the month. A recent patch nerfed the game's new character Valkyrie after clever players discovered that you could exploit her flying abilities in order to reduce her fuel consumption to a fraction of the usual rate. Additionally, players recently discovered that Wattson's fences were not applying their intended slow effect due to a bug, and that was fixed by a recent patch as well.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)