Respawn Announces New Apex Legends Collection Event, Teases Loba's Heirloom

A trailer uploaded to the official Apex Legends Twitter and YouTube pages this morning announced the popular shooter's next in-game event: the Beast of Prey Collection Event. As the name suggests, players who unlock all 24 cosmetic items included in the collection will automatically unlock Loba's Heirloom weapon as well, though it can also be redeemed after the event ends by using Heirloom shards.

Loba's Heirloom weapon has some interesting origins, and Respawn has given players some insight into the melee weapon's history. A recently posted Twitter comic revealed that the fan is a modified replica of one that belonged to Loba's late mother, Alanza Andrade, who was murdered by Revenant. Today's trailer finally gave players a good look at Loba's Heirloom, appropriately named Garra de Alanza, which is Portuguese for "Claw of Alanza."

It's a bit hard to pin down a theme when it comes to the event's cosmetics, but some of the skins we've seen so far appear to be partially based on the Predator film series. In addition to the 24 premium collection cosmetics, the event also comes with a free reward track containing cosmetic legend and weapon skins, along with a gun charm and battle pass XP.

Beast of Prey also brings an exciting game mode to Apex Legends: Gun Run, a new mode that challenges four squads to battle their way through an ever-evolving 25-weapon arsenal. Knife kills will win you the match, so now might be a good time to get your friends together for some melee practice at the firing range.

A rare Heirloom inspection animation sees Loba slicing one of Revenant's skulls in two.

Gun Run will take place on two maps: the original version of Skull Town on Kings Canyon, and Fragment East on World's Edge.

The Beast of Prey Collection event begins on September 20 and concludes on October 4. For more information on the event, check out Respawn's blog post detailing all the new content hitting Apex Legends when the event goes live next week.

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC. A mobile version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.