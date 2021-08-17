Resident Evil's Leon S. Kennedy Is Now In Rainbow Six Siege (As A Skin)

Resident Evil's Leon S. Kennedy is now available in Rainbow Six Siege... sort of. While the fan-favorite character is certainly qualified enough to be an operator in his own right, fans will have to settle for Leon as an elite operator skin bundle for existing playable character Lion.

Sporting Leon's iconic look from Resident Evil 4 (minus his cool jacket), Lion's Leon outfit includes all the zombie-fighting essentials--a skintight undershirt, a knife, fancy weapon holsters, and lots and lots of ammo pouches. As Lion's signature ability is a drone that can be used three times per round to reveal the positions of moving enemies, the character's drone will also be getting a skin as part of this new bundle.

The complete elite skin bundle includes a headgear, uniform, victory animation, drone gadget skin, charm, and weapon skins for the V308, 417, SG-CQB, P9, and LFP86.

This isn't the first Rainbow Six and Resident Evil crossover. Earlier this year, Ubisoft added a Jill Valentine skin for operator Zofia, which saw the character sporting Jill's iconic STARS uniform as seen in the original Resident Evil. We can only hope Resident Evil Village's Chris Redfield is next.

Leon can most recently be seen in the new Netflix-exclusive CGI series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which takes place between the events of Resident Evil 4 and 5. As for Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft recently unveiled all the new content and changes coming to the game as part of Operation Crystal Guard, which will see the addition of the game's first transgender operator, the attacker Osa. Not content to let Resident Evil have all the fun zombie-killing fun, Rainbow Six will also be venturing into the horror genre with an upcoming co-op focused spinoff, Rainbow Six Extraction, slated to release in January 2022.