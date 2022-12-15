Resident Evil Village's VR Mode Arrives On PSVR 2 Launch Day For Free

Resident Evil Village's VR mode will be launching on the same day as the PSVR 2, February 22, 2023, and you'll be able to get the DLC completely free.

If you're planning on picking up the $550 PSVR 2 on launch and don't have any funds to get any actual games for it, you're in luck if you already own Resident Evil Village. Capcom has announced that owners of the base game or the Gold Edition on PS5 will be able to download the VR mode completely free when it launches.

Like Resident Evil 7, you'll be able to play through the entire campaign in VR. According to a press release, the upcoming VR mode "utilizes the 4K HDR display, eye tracking, and 3D audio to make Resident Evil Village more realistic and intense than ever." Those who are maybe too into the incredibly tall Lady Dimitrescu should also "prepare to feel truly dwarfed by the larger-than-life characters and creatures that lurk within."

As well as using the upgraded headset, the VR mode has new gameplay features specific to the PSVR 2 Sense controllers. You'll be able to hold up your arms in order to defend yourself against enemies, and weapons apparently feel more realistic, with new gameplay elements like dual wielding and "natural motion controls for reloading firearms and brandishing knives."

Resident Evil Village's VR mode obviously isn't the only thing Resident Evil fans can look forward to, as just a month later, Resident Evil 4 Remake launches on PS4 and PS5. In GameSpot's Resident Evil 4 Remake preview, we said "Resident Evil 4 Remake doesn't feel like it's aiming to revolutionize games the way the original did 17 years ago. Instead, Capcom is doubling down on what has made Resident Evil 4 timeless all these years later: its design, its tension, and, of course, Leon S. Kennedy."