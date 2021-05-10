Resident Evil Village's Main Menu Has A Subtle Easter Egg

Resident Evil Village's main menu isn't anything spectacular on its face, but it has a small Easter egg that some players might miss. As you progress through the game, the time of day indicated by the background will change. Check out the below photos for comparison.

While it's definitely subtle, this is an interesting touch because it reflects the fact that the game takes place over a single day. Another game that uses a changing time of day to great thematic effect is Bloodborne, where evening gives way to night, and then night to a cosmic nightmare-scape. Two other games that take place mostly over a single day include Uncharted: Drake's Fortune and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Gallery

In our Resident Evil Village review, critic Phil Hornshaw called Resident Evil Village a fusion of Resident Evil 7's horror-focused atmosphere and Resident Evil 4's nonstop action.

"Resident Evil 7 was an excellent return to the horror underpinnings of the franchise, but cunningly altered with new ideas and a new perspective," he wrote. "Similarly, Village is an intelligent reintroduction of the best action elements of Resident Evil. Though it captures some of the same things that made RE7 such a breath of fresh air (or maybe rancid, stale, mold-filled air, but in a good way), Village evolves to become its own unique creature. It makes you wonder what beautifully twisted fiend Resident Evil might mutate into in the future."