Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu Stepping On You Would Be Truly Deadly

Ever since her reveal, Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu has dominated the internet thanks in part to her large stature, standing at 9 feet 6 inches tall. If there's ever been a question fans might have wanted answered about the vampire misses, it's just what it would feel like to get stepped on by her. The results? A YouTuber estimated what might happen and let's just say it ends in instant death.

YouTuber Kyle Hill posted a 14-minute video detailing the possible aftermath of Lady Dimitrescu stepping on someone. Hill did this by assuming her body mass index (BMI) and working backward to get her mass, which is the real determining aspect for what would happen as it factors in force used and pressured exerted.

Hill assumed Lady Dimitrescu's BMI is between 24 and 26. He plugs this number (it's unclear what number he uses exactly) into a BMI equation to estimate that she weighs 450 pounds. This weight is increased because it's assumed she will wear heels. After a few more calculations, Hill approximated that Lady Dimitrescu stepping on someone would emit 48 million psi (pounds per square inch). For reference, the Hadal Zone, the deepest region of the ocean, has a pressure level estimated at 15,000 psi.

But what would that actually feel like?

Hill performed a few more calculations and estimations, revealing that a single stomp from Lady Dimitrescu has more than enough pressure to puncture structural steel. To prove this, Hill improvised a Lady Dimitrescu-esque high heel (roughly 500 pounds attached to a workout rig suspended by a pulley system with a steel bolt slapped onto the bottom of a wood block) to step on a simulated head made of ballistic gel and a coconut.

You can imagine the results. Her heel glides through simulated flesh like butter, resulting in instant death. And even without heels, her weight cracks a coconut wide open, also resulting in instant death. Not a good time.

In other Resident Evil Village news, Capcom art director Tomonori Takano talked more about what went into Lady Dimitrescu's design. We also had a look at about an hour of gameplay and walked away intrigued by how it melds Resident Evil 7's first-person intensity with the claustrophobic frantic action of Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil Village launches on May 7 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Check out our Resident Evil Village preorder guide to learn about the various bonuses and editions available.