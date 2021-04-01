Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu Is Captured Perfectly In This Cosplay By Olympian

Since its reveal, Resident Evil Village fans have been drawn to the game's main antagonist, Lady Dimitrescu. And although she's not exactly the right height for the character--but who is?--it's difficult to argue that Russian Olympian Yekaterina Lisina hasn't produced the best cosplay for the character yet.

At 6'9", Lisina isn't able to measure up to the 9'6" that Capcom says Lady Dimitresu is in-game, but she's probably the closest we'll get. Lisina currently holds the world record for the longest legs for a woman, as well as being the Guinness World Record for the world's tallest professional model. That allows her to pull off Dimitrescu's elegant look with ease, although the model says it was anything but simple.

Posting on Instagram, Lisina says the cosplay came about after numerous fan requests for the project. The costume design, construction, and photography took hours of work, but Lisina seems pleased with the results. So much so that she's teasing more Dimitrescu content in the near future, which you can follow on her Instagram page.

Resident Evil: Village is scheduled to launch for Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on May 7. A PS5-exclusive demo is out now, which lets you explore parts of the opulent Dimitrescu mansion and ultimately be slain by the Lady of the house. Capcom says another demo will launch for all platforms closer to release.