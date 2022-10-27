Resident Evil Village Winters Expansion Is Discounted For PC

If you couldn't get enough of Resident Evil Village since it launched last year, the good news is that a substantial amount of content is headed to the Capcom survival-horror game. The Winters' Expansion adds a whole new storyline featuring a grown-up Rose Winters and is set 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village.

This scenario has a psychological horror edge, but trailers have hinted at Rose wielding powerful new abilities inherited from her parents' exposure to the mutagenic moss at the center of Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil VII. The other big feature in this expansion is a third-person mode that you'll be able to experience the entire game and its expansion in, a return to the more classic camera angle last seen in older Resident Evil games and the recent remakes.

On top of that, there's an expansion of Village's Mercenaries mode, that adds new characters and stages. Over on Fanatical, you can get the Winters' Expansion on PC for just $17, a 15% discount off of its launch price of $20. The DLC isn't too bad either, and if you're in the mood for a quick slice of Resident Evil spookiness, you'll want to check it out.

"Shadows of Rose might be the most notable part of the Winters' Expansion, but it's The Mercenaries that provides the most bang for your buck," Richard Wakeling wrote in GameSpot's Resident Evil Village: Winters' Expansion review.

For more Resident Evil, don't forget to check out the other sales on right now at Xbox, PlayStation, Humble, and on Fanatical. Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes have received deep discounts, and you can also find the excellent Resident Evil: Revelations games for a bargain price.

Disclosure: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom