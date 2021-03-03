Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Fortnite Update 15.50 Aliens: Fireteam Dr. Seuss PS Plus March Elden Ring Leaked Video

Resident Evil Village Will Support AMD-Powered Ray Tracing On PC

Capcom and AMD have partnered up to bring FidelityFX support to the latest horror sequel, too.

Resident Evil Village will be getting ray tracing support on PC, thanks to a partnership between Capcom and AMD. Footage of Village running with ray tracing enabled was shown off during AMD's announcement of the RX 6700 XT, its latest RDNA 2-powered GPU for desktops. The footage showed off the now-familiar foyer of Lady Dimitrescu's mansion, which was illuminated with accurately-traced reflections and lighting.

The partnership between AMD and Capcom also includes FidelityFX support; A suite of AMD-specific enhancements such as variable-rate shading, super resolution support, and more. This does mean that Resident Evil Village is unlikely to get the full suite of Nvidia options on PC, too, which could exclude support for DLSS--a big boon for high framerates when enabling ray tracing.

Although no announcement was made, this could mean that the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of Resident Evil Village could also support ray tracing, considering both consoles run off the same RDNA 2 architecture that powers AMD's latest GPUs. Capcom might make an announcement regarding support before the game launches on May 7.

