Resident Evil Village Walkthroughs, Tips, And Guides

Resident Evil Village is a terrifying game, and if you're just starting out, you'll know from its opening hours how overwhelming it can get. Unfortunately, it only gets worse as it goes on, pitting you against all sorts of horrifying monstrosities as you explore haunting locales. To help you survive, we've compiled below our full walkthrough and guides detailing essential tips and directions to beating the game.

Essential Beginner's Tips & Tricks

You're up against ridiculous beasts like this in Resident Evil Village, so it helps to understand the fundamentals if you hope to survive.

If you're new to Resident Evil or just would like to know how to best play it, we've got a beginner's guide that covers some of the fundamentals of survival. We include notable tips like aiming for an enemy's knees rather than their head, checking the map screen to check item completion before leaving a room, upgrading to your weapons to suit your strengths (and weaknesses), and much more.

Resident Evil Village Spoiler-Free Walkthrough

There are some creepy moments in Resident Evil Village, so if you need a walkthrough around to feel a semblance of comfort amid all the tension of playing, then check ours out.

Nothing is more stressful than playing a survival horror game without knowing what's up ahead. If you're the type who needs a helping hand to guide you as you slowly but steadily make your way through an experience like this, then look no further. We've got a full walkthrough covering the first fourth of the game, which we'll be steadily updating to full completion in the coming days.

Rare Animals Cooking Guide

There's a lot of local wildlife in Resident Evil Village, and they're not just around as window dressing to the game's haunting setting; they actually serve a purpose to you. As much as we hate to tell you to do this, but if you kill them, they'll provide you with ingredients you can give to The Duke, who can use them for cooking you special meals that permanently increase your health, block resistance, and movement speed. The game doesn't quite tell you this until a certain point, and by then, you'll have probably missed out on hunting the game's most noteworthy and rare animal breeds that are needed for the game's most powerful upgrades. So here's a guide highlighting the rarest animals you can hunt for cooking these special performance-enhancing meals.

Treasure Chest Guide: How To Unlock Every Marked Treasure On The Map

The special treasure chests often yield valuable weapons, so don't miss out on them.

You can find various treasures throughout your time spent in the spooky village you're stuck at--some of which are more valuable than others. You'll see these particular treasures marked on your map as little treasure chest icons. The game's merchant, The Duke, will buy these treasures off your hands at a high price. It's not only treasures that you can find in these marked chests; you can also net some powerful weapons and upgrades from them too. It's easy to miss out on these special treasure chests or forget to come back for them, so here's our guide detailing how to unlock them.

