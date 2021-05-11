Resident Evil Village Ships 3 Million Units, Series Passes 100 Million

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Village has shipped more than 3 million units since release on May 7, pushing the entire series past 100 million for the first time.

According to VGC, Village is selling faster than Resident Evil 3, which reached 2 million units in five days; it's also doing better than Resident Evil 7, which hit 2.5 million in four days. 2019's Resident Evil 2, meanwhile, shipped 3 million units in four days, the same as Resident Evil Village. 2012's Resident Evil 6 is still the biggest Resident Evil yet in terms of initial shipments, reaching 4.5 million copies after just two days.

Village still has a lot of work to do to catch the lifetime sales of Resident Evil 7, which shipped 8.5 million units as of December 31, 2020. Strong sales out of the gate for Village were expected, given it's one of the best-known gaming brands on the planet.

Capcom said in its news release that the launch of Village was just the beginning of the company's plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil. A new multiplayer game called Resident Evil Re: Verse is in the works, too, while a new CG series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is coming to Netflix. A new movie, Welcome to Raccoon City, is scheduled for release in September.

"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences," the publisher said.

Recently, Capcom was accused by a filmmaker of plagiarizing the monsters from Village.