RE Village Walkthrough WoW Community Unpleased Fortnite Teen Titans Beast Boy Battlefield 6 Venom 2 Trailer Guilty Gear Strive Beta

Resident Evil Village Ships 3 Million Units, Series Passes 100 Million

Village had a very strong start for Capcom, matching the sales of 2019's Resident Evil 2.

By on

1 Comments

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Village has shipped more than 3 million units since release on May 7, pushing the entire series past 100 million for the first time.

According to VGC, Village is selling faster than Resident Evil 3, which reached 2 million units in five days; it's also doing better than Resident Evil 7, which hit 2.5 million in four days. 2019's Resident Evil 2, meanwhile, shipped 3 million units in four days, the same as Resident Evil Village. 2012's Resident Evil 6 is still the biggest Resident Evil yet in terms of initial shipments, reaching 4.5 million copies after just two days.

Village still has a lot of work to do to catch the lifetime sales of Resident Evil 7, which shipped 8.5 million units as of December 31, 2020. Strong sales out of the gate for Village were expected, given it's one of the best-known gaming brands on the planet.

Capcom said in its news release that the launch of Village was just the beginning of the company's plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil. A new multiplayer game called Resident Evil Re: Verse is in the works, too, while a new CG series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is coming to Netflix. A new movie, Welcome to Raccoon City, is scheduled for release in September.

"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences," the publisher said.

Recently, Capcom was accused by a filmmaker of plagiarizing the monsters from Village.

Click To Unmute
  1. The History Of Battlefield's Destruction
  2. Resident Evil Village's Ending Explained
  3. Mass Effect Lore: Geth And The Quarians
  4. Firearms Expert Reacts To Rising Storm 2: Vietnam’s Guns
  5. Surviving Resident Evil Village: Tips and Tricks
  6. Hardcore Difficulty Is Resident Evil Village’s Sweet Spot
  7. 8 Minutes Of Hood: Outlaws & Legends Gameplay
  8. Animal Crossing Island Games with Persia
  9. Meowscles In: Toona Trouble - Fortnite Shorts
  10. Titanfall 2's 2021 Comeback
  11. SCARLET NEXUS - Official Cinematic Opening Animation
  12. Metro Exodus Enhanced - Uncovered

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Complete Resident Evil Timeline Explained

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Resident Evil Village
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)