Resident Evil Village Scares Its Way To The Top Of PlayStation's May 2021 Downloads List

PlayStation has announced the top downloaded games for May 2021, with the top spot on PlayStation 5 going to everyone's favorite tall vampire lady simulator.

Resident Evil Village topped the list of most downloaded PlayStation 5 games in both North America and Europe in its debut month, with the game also topping the list for PlayStation 4 in Europe. North American PS4s downloaded Rust: Console Edition the most in May, with RE Village right behind it in second place.

Games that featured prominently on the PS5 May downloads list include Returnal from Housemarque--which placed second and third on the North American and European PS5 lists respectively--and sports titles MLB The Show 21 (third in North America) and FIFA 21 (second in Europe).

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition also launched strong on PlayStation 4, ranking third in North American downloads and sixth in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V continued its sales dominance, ranking fourth overall on both PS4 lists.

In the free-to-play sector Call of Duty: Warzone topped both consoles in both regions, with Fortnite and Rocket League making up the top three.

The full top 20 rankings for both North America and Europe, as provided on the official PlayStation Blog post, are below.

PLAYSTATION MONTHLY DOWNLOADS - MAY 2021

US/CANADA

PS5:

Resident Evil Village Returnal MLB The Show 21 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales NBA 2K21 Next Generation Subnautica: Below Zero Mortal Kombat 11 It Takes Two FIFA 21 Hood: Outlaws and Legends Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Assassin's Creed Valhalla Demon's Souls Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Outriders Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Madden NFL 21 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Judgment Immortals: Fenyx Rising

PS4:

Rust Console Edition Resident Evil Village Mass Effect Legendary Edition Grand Theft Auto V MLB The Show 21 NBA 2K21 Mortal Kombat 11 Biomutant Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft Knockout City Mortal Kombat X Need for Speed Heat Subnautica: Below Zero UFC 4 The Forest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare It Takes Two Gang Beasts Red Dead Redemption 2

PSVR:

Beat Saber Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR Creed Rise to Glory Gun Club VR Swordsman VR DOOM 3: VR Edition GORN Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

FREE-TO-PLAY (PS5 AND PS4)

Call of Duty: Warzone Fortnite Rocket League Genshin Impact Apex Legends Destiny 2 Brawlhalla Rec Room Rogue Company Warframe

EUROPE

PS5:

Resident Evil Village FIFA 21 Returnal Subnautica: Below Zero It Takes Two Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Hood: Outlaws & Legends Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War NBA 2K21 Next Generation Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Mortal Kombat 11 Demon’s Souls Immortals Fenyx Rising Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 OUTRIDERS WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition No Man’s Sky

PS4:

Resident Evil Village Minecraft Rust Console Edition Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K21 Mass Effect Legendary Edition FIFA 21 The Crew 2 Biomutant Subnautica: Below Zero The Forest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Mortal Kombat X Far Cry 3 Classic Edition The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gang Beasts It Takes Two

PSVR:

Beat Saber Job Simulator Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series SUPERHOT VR DOOM 3: VR Edition Blood & Truth Gun Club VR Creed: Rise to Glory Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Swordsman VR

FREE-TO-PLAY (PS5 AND PS4)