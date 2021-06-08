Resident Evil Village Scares Its Way To The Top Of PlayStation's May 2021 Downloads List
Capcom's latest spookfest held off Housemarque and baseball to take the number one spot.
PlayStation has announced the top downloaded games for May 2021, with the top spot on PlayStation 5 going to everyone's favorite tall vampire lady simulator.
Resident Evil Village topped the list of most downloaded PlayStation 5 games in both North America and Europe in its debut month, with the game also topping the list for PlayStation 4 in Europe. North American PS4s downloaded Rust: Console Edition the most in May, with RE Village right behind it in second place.
Games that featured prominently on the PS5 May downloads list include Returnal from Housemarque--which placed second and third on the North American and European PS5 lists respectively--and sports titles MLB The Show 21 (third in North America) and FIFA 21 (second in Europe).
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition also launched strong on PlayStation 4, ranking third in North American downloads and sixth in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V continued its sales dominance, ranking fourth overall on both PS4 lists.
In the free-to-play sector Call of Duty: Warzone topped both consoles in both regions, with Fortnite and Rocket League making up the top three.
The full top 20 rankings for both North America and Europe, as provided on the official PlayStation Blog post, are below.
PLAYSTATION MONTHLY DOWNLOADS - MAY 2021
US/CANADA
PS5:
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
- MLB The Show 21
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Mortal Kombat 11
- It Takes Two
- FIFA 21
- Hood: Outlaws and Legends
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Demon's Souls
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Outriders
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
- Madden NFL 21
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Judgment
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
PS4:
- Rust Console Edition
- Resident Evil Village
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V
- MLB The Show 21
- NBA 2K21
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Biomutant
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Minecraft
- Knockout City
- Mortal Kombat X
- Need for Speed Heat
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- UFC 4
- The Forest
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- It Takes Two
- Gang Beasts
- Red Dead Redemption 2
PSVR:
- Beat Saber
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- Creed Rise to Glory
- Gun Club VR
- Swordsman VR
- DOOM 3: VR Edition
- GORN
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
FREE-TO-PLAY (PS5 AND PS4)
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Brawlhalla
- Rec Room
- Rogue Company
- Warframe
EUROPE
PS5:
- Resident Evil Village
- FIFA 21
- Returnal
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- It Takes Two
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Demon’s Souls
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- OUTRIDERS
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- No Man’s Sky
PS4:
- Resident Evil Village
- Minecraft
- Rust Console Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K21
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- FIFA 21
- The Crew 2
- Biomutant
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- The Forest
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mortal Kombat X
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Gang Beasts
- It Takes Two
PSVR:
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- SUPERHOT VR
- DOOM 3: VR Edition
- Blood & Truth
- Gun Club VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Swordsman VR
FREE-TO-PLAY (PS5 AND PS4)
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Brawlhalla
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- World of Tanks
- Rogue Company
- Rec Room
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation