Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Ratchet & Clank Review Apple iOS15 Reveal Final Fantasy XIV Reaper Class Battlefield 6 Reveal New Animal Crossing Seasonal Items

Resident Evil Village Scares Its Way To The Top Of PlayStation's May 2021 Downloads List

Capcom's latest spookfest held off Housemarque and baseball to take the number one spot.

By on

3 Comments

PlayStation has announced the top downloaded games for May 2021, with the top spot on PlayStation 5 going to everyone's favorite tall vampire lady simulator.

Resident Evil Village topped the list of most downloaded PlayStation 5 games in both North America and Europe in its debut month, with the game also topping the list for PlayStation 4 in Europe. North American PS4s downloaded Rust: Console Edition the most in May, with RE Village right behind it in second place.

Games that featured prominently on the PS5 May downloads list include Returnal from Housemarque--which placed second and third on the North American and European PS5 lists respectively--and sports titles MLB The Show 21 (third in North America) and FIFA 21 (second in Europe).

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition also launched strong on PlayStation 4, ranking third in North American downloads and sixth in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V continued its sales dominance, ranking fourth overall on both PS4 lists.

In the free-to-play sector Call of Duty: Warzone topped both consoles in both regions, with Fortnite and Rocket League making up the top three.

The full top 20 rankings for both North America and Europe, as provided on the official PlayStation Blog post, are below.

PLAYSTATION MONTHLY DOWNLOADS - MAY 2021

US/CANADA

PS5:

  1. Resident Evil Village
  2. Returnal
  3. MLB The Show 21
  4. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  5. NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  6. Subnautica: Below Zero
  7. Mortal Kombat 11
  8. It Takes Two
  9. FIFA 21
  10. Hood: Outlaws and Legends
  11. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  12. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  13. Demon's Souls
  14. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  15. Outriders
  16. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
  17. Madden NFL 21
  18. Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  19. Judgment
  20. Immortals: Fenyx Rising

PS4:

  1. Rust Console Edition
  2. Resident Evil Village
  3. Mass Effect Legendary Edition
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. MLB The Show 21
  6. NBA 2K21
  7. Mortal Kombat 11
  8. Biomutant
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  10. Minecraft
  11. Knockout City
  12. Mortal Kombat X
  13. Need for Speed Heat
  14. Subnautica: Below Zero
  15. UFC 4
  16. The Forest
  17. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  18. It Takes Two
  19. Gang Beasts
  20. Red Dead Redemption 2

PSVR:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  3. Job Simulator
  4. SUPERHOT VR
  5. Creed Rise to Glory
  6. Gun Club VR
  7. Swordsman VR
  8. DOOM 3: VR Edition
  9. GORN
  10. Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

FREE-TO-PLAY (PS5 AND PS4)

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone
  2. Fortnite
  3. Rocket League
  4. Genshin Impact
  5. Apex Legends
  6. Destiny 2
  7. Brawlhalla
  8. Rec Room
  9. Rogue Company
  10. Warframe

EUROPE

PS5:

  1. Resident Evil Village
  2. FIFA 21
  3. Returnal
  4. Subnautica: Below Zero
  5. It Takes Two
  6. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  7. Hood: Outlaws & Legends
  8. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  10. NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  11. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  12. Mortal Kombat 11
  13. Demon’s Souls
  14. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  15. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  16. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
  17. OUTRIDERS
  18. WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
  19. Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
  20. No Man’s Sky

PS4:

  1. Resident Evil Village
  2. Minecraft
  3. Rust Console Edition
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. NBA 2K21
  6. Mass Effect Legendary Edition
  7. FIFA 21
  8. The Crew 2
  9. Biomutant
  10. Subnautica: Below Zero
  11. The Forest
  12. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  13. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  14. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  15. Mortal Kombat X
  16. Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
  17. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  18. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  19. Gang Beasts
  20. It Takes Two

PSVR:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  4. SUPERHOT VR
  5. DOOM 3: VR Edition
  6. Blood & Truth
  7. Gun Club VR
  8. Creed: Rise to Glory
  9. Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  10. Swordsman VR

FREE-TO-PLAY (PS5 AND PS4)

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone
  2. Rocket League
  3. Fortnite
  4. Genshin Impact
  5. Brawlhalla
  6. Apex Legends
  7. Destiny 2
  8. World of Tanks
  9. Rogue Company
  10. Rec Room
Jason Fanelli on Google+
Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Resident Evil Village
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are 3 comments about this story
Load Comments (3)