Resident Evil Village Sales Climb To 4 Million

Resident Evil Village has crossed another sales milestone. Capcom has announced that the eighth game in the main series has now reached 8 million copies shipped globally.

This number covers copies of Village that have been shipped to retailers, as well as the number of units sold digitally. It's up from 3 million sold right out of the gate.

Village still has a lot of work to do to catch the lifetime sales of Resident Evil 7, which shipped 9 million units as of March 31, 2021. In total, the Resident Evil franchise has sold more than 100 million units, which makes it one of the biggest gaming series on the planet.

Capcom shared the new sales figure for Village in a press release on Thursday.

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil. A new multiplayer game called Resident Evil Re: Verse is in the works, too, while a new CG series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is coming to Netflix. A new movie, Welcome to Raccoon City, is scheduled for release in September.

"Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences," the publisher said.

For more, check out GameSpot's Village review.