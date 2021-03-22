Resident Evil Village PC System Requirements Are Here

Capcom has now announced the PC system requirements for Resident Evil Village on PC. The list has been released on the game's Steam page, while a page on Capcom's Japanese website goes into more detail about requirements for ray tracing.

The requirements were announced in a tweet on the game's Japanese Twitter account, and picked up on the Resetera forums. Capcom has released three sets of system requirements, listing the minimum, recommended, and recommended for those who want to enable ray tracing.

As with past Resident Evil games, Village should run pretty well on lower-powered machines if you're selective with your graphics settings, though players wanting to push the game to its max (especially now that ray tracing is an option) will need a solid rig.

The posts reveal that Resident Evil Village includes a "Prioritize Performance" mode for those with PCs at the lower end of the spectrum, which will run the game at 1080p/60fps on PCs that reach the minimum benchmark. "Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes," a note on the Steam system requirements reads.

The system requirements on the Japanese page also mention a graphics-focused game mode, which will run the game at 1080p/60fps on PCs that reach the recommended specs. The Japanese post includes an extra column for ray tracing-specific specs not found on the English Steam page, so we've included those details below.

Resident Evil: Village PC System Requirements

Minimum:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

Storage: TBD

Recommended, No Ray Tracing:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

Storage: TBD

Recommended, With Ray Tracing: