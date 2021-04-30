Returnal Tips Guide Prime Day Returnal Review ACNH May Day Maze Nier Replicant Weapons & Endings Roblox Adopt Me

Resident Evil Village, Mass Effect Legendary Edition Support Added In Latest Nvidia GPU Update

The latest GPU driver for Nvidia hardware targets May's biggest and most demanding titles.

By on

Comments

The latest driver update for Nvidia GPUs is out now, bringing with it optimizations for three massive games coming in May.

Metro Exodus isn't a new game, but the plethora of changes the game's free update brings on May 6 might as well turn it into one. This update requires GPUs with hardware-accelerated ray-tracing support, meaning Nvidia's RTX 20 and 30-series cards fit the bill. The latest driver adds day-one support for the game's new ray-tracing suite, including full global illumination, emissive lighting, and reflections.

The driver also ha support for the two biggest releases that kick off the new month. Resident Evil Village is out on May 7, letting you continue Ethan Winters' story in a sequel that has numerous nods to Resident Evil 4 in terms of style and structure. The other is Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the long-awaited remaster of the main trilogy of RPGs from BioWare. Improved textures, lighting, and performance will all be aided by optimizations in Nvidia's latest driver.

The driver also adds G-Sync certification to five more FreeSync monitors, growing the already bursting list even further. These include:

  • AOC 24G2W1G8
  • AOC AG274US4R6B
  • ASUS XG349C
  • Philips 279M1RV
  • Samsung LC27G50A

You can grab the latest 466.27 driver from Nvidia's website directly, or download it through the GeForce Experience app for Windows.

Now Playing: Firearms Expert Reacts To Metro Franchise Guns

