Resident Evil Village Looks Less Terrifying As A Puppet Show

Resident Evil Village kicks off a new month of gaming in May, bringing its trademark survival-horror atmosphere to new and old platforms. While the game likely won't include any options for it to be less spooky, you can ease yourself into the upcoming terror with a slightly less-traumatizing puppet show.

As seen on the Japanese Resident Evil YouTube channel--where the franchise is known as Biohazard--the location of the game suddenly looks a whole lot less chilling when characters such as Lady Dimitrescu, Karl Heisenberg, Salvatore Moreau, and the animatronic Angie are transformed into hand puppets. And yes, Lady Dimitrescu is still the tallest out of all of them.

They're cute and clumsy, and falling onto Karl's chainsaw looks like it really hurts, judging by all the puppet blood that is spilled. The Resident Evil antagonists even have time to team up for an adorable musical number before the entire presentation ends with a brief financial slideshow.

Resident Evil Village launches on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia on May 7, and if you're curious you can try out the game's final demo for an hour from May 1 to May 9. According to an ESRB listing, the game won't be pulling any punches as it has received an M for Mature rating for all of its intense violence, gore, and strong language.

Now is also the time to be vigilant, as the game appears to have leaked early, and naturally, that means that spoilers will be circulating around the internet before it releases. For more details, check out our Resident Evil Village preorder guide. If you head on over to Newegg, you can also knock a further $10 off the launch price.