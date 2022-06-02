Resident Evil Village Is Coming To PSVR 2

Resident Evil Village has officially been announced for PlayStation VR 2 following months of rumors and speculation. The reveal was made during the latest State of Play broadcast by the PlayStation team, and showed off some never-before-seen gameplay.

Naturally, Lady Dimitrescu is featured prominently, but stick around to see a lot more of the game's new VR stylings.

Like Resident Evil 7 before it, which was once a major game for the original PSVR, we can expect Village to retain the same core gameplay and story, just made that much more immersive (and haunting) for players who enter the titular run-down town with a headset strapped on.

The game wasn't given an official release date, but the headset is expected to launch in 2022. It may be the case that Village is one of its biggest launch games. We'll update this story as more details emerge from the State of Play presentation.