Resident Evil Village Is Already On Sale At Amazon

Resident Evil Village only released last week, but if you're in the market for the game on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X, then Amazon has you covered. The Xbox version is currently on sale for $50, down from its standard $60 cost, and with Smart Delivery, your system will automatically install the best version it can run.

The deal does not apply to the PS4 or PS5 versions of the game, which are both still $60 on Amazon. It's worth noting that if you are planning to get the game for PlayStation anyway, the PS4 version is actually the better purchase, as it includes a free digital upgrade to the PS5 version. The PS5 game sold on Amazon does not support the reverse, so you cannot use it on PS4.

$50 for an Xbox Series X game is a fantastic deal, especially considering how new it is and that some publishers are selling these games for $70. That seems like it may be the standard price moving forward, albeit likely after they aren't offering Smart Delivery releases that also include an Xbox One copy.

This is actually the second time we've seen only the Xbox version of Resident Evil Village get a $10 discount, as Newegg was selling the digital version for $50 prior to launch. In this case, it couldn't do the same with PlayStation because Sony doesn't allow other retailers to sell digital PS4 or PS5 games, which is the subject of multiple lawsuits now.

Resident Evil Village picks up shortly after the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and once again stars Ethan Winters. His tranquil life with his wife and daughter is quickly uprooted and he's forced to deal with terrifying monsters--many of which don't really resemble what we've seen from Resident Evil in the past. Phil Hornshaw was a big fan of the game, awarding it a 9/10 in our Resident Evil Village review and praising its "varying pace" and "tight, fluid" combat. If you're stuck, check out our Resident Evil Village guides for walkthroughs, tips, item locations, and more.