Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Shows Off Lady Dimitrescu And Others In Mercenaries

Capcom has released a new trailer for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition that showcases the Winters' Expansion DLC. The add-on brings a third-person mode and additional story to Village, as well as an expansion of its arcade-style Mercenaries mode.

In the latest trailer, we get a deeper look at "The Mercenaries Additional Orders," which introduces new playable characters, stages, and overall improvement to the mode. In the trailer, we get to see the following characters:

Alcina Dimitrescu

Karl Heisenberg

Chris Redfield

Each of the characters mentioned above has a unique playstyle. Playing as Lady Dimitrescu lets you tower over your enemies, and if they get too close, you can, and if they get too close to you, you'll be able to throw her nine-foot statue at them. She'll also have a Thrill meter that can be filled by slicing enemies with her talons. When her special action is ready, she can slam down enemies or summon her daughters to help her.

Players looking to play as Lord Karl Heisenberg will be able to use his electrifying powers and his hammer. Heisenberg can charge up his attacks and summon his creations, like the Soldat Jets, to aid him in battle. But his creations attack anything in sight, so it'd be best to keep your distance when summoning one. He'll also be able to reduce his speed to pull enemies towards him or throw metal objects their way.

Chris Redfield can be used in nearly all situations. Not only does he reload faster than the other Mercenaries characters, he can also call for backup from the Hound Wolf Squad by using his target locator. Chris's target locator can call in support strikes on enemy positions.

"The Mercenaries Additional Orders" also adds two new stages, Bloody Village, and Bloody River, as makes improvements to the mode overall.

For more on Resident Evil Village, check out our review, where Phil Hornshaw wrote,, "Though it captures some of the same things that made RE7 such a breath of fresh air (or maybe rancid, stale, mold-filled air, but in a good way), Village evolves to become its own unique creature. It makes you wonder what beautifully twisted fiend Resident Evil might mutate into in the future."

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the Winters' Expansion are available for pre-order on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia.